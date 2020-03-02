MacArthur Award-Winning Orchestra Chicago Sinfonietta Announces The Appointment Of Project Inclusion Manager

In the midst of its 32nd year and the 2019-2020 season, Chicago Sinfonietta team announced the appointment of Danielle Taylor as Project Inclusion Manager. Project Inclusion was created in 2007 to address the dearth of diverse musicians and conductors on the stages of American orchestras.

Project Inclusion has become the industry-leading diversity, equity, and inclusion program in the classical music field. Danielle Taylor replaces Hilary Mercer who held the position for three years. With a diverse background and multifaceted music career, Taylor will be responsible for managing both the Project Inclusion Freeman Orchestra and Freeman Conducting Fellows in various capacities. As Project Inclusion Manager, she will streamline the creation and facilitation of various professional development, manage opportunities for community engagement, and build a support network for past and current participants.

"We are excited for Danielle to take on this new role," said Jim Hirsch, Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Sinfonietta. "With her impressive experience in the world of performing arts and her knowledge of the barriers diverse musicians, conductors, and arts administrators face, I am confident she will excel in managing this signature program that in many ways defines Chicago Sinfonietta as an organization."

A former Project Inclusion Fellow in viola, Taylor takes on the role as Chicago Sinfonietta's Project Inclusion Manager, with more than 3 years of experience with the orchestra. She previously worked as a Music Coach and Private Teacher at Niles West High School; Violin Teacher at the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory for the young music scholars program; and a Music Teacher at Oakland Unified School District. Taylor earned her undergraduate bachelor's degrees in African American Studies and Violin Performance from Oberlin College and Conservatory and recently received a Master of Music degree in Violin Performance from Northwestern University. She serves as Artistic Director and violist of D-Composed, a chamber music experience that celebrates and promotes musicians and composers of African diaspora.

Taylor also currently writes the repertoire notes found in Chicago Sinfonietta's program books for each concert, introducing the audience to new artists and pieces. Since its inception, diversity, inclusion and bold and dynamic programming have been at the center of Chicago Sinfonietta's mission. In 2016, Chicago Sinfonietta was one of just 14 organizations in the nation to receive the MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions - the "genius award" for nonprofit organizations. The Sinfonietta was also selected in 2016 by the Chicago Innovation Awards in recognition of its innovative approach to programming. Prior to that, Chicago Sinfonietta was named by ASCAP as the recipient of the 2011-12 Award for Adventurous Programming and in 2013 was dubbed, "the city's hippest orchestra" by the Chicago Tribune, always embracing the daring programming that has been part of its history.

For more information about Chicago Sinfonietta, please visit www.chicagosinfonietta.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You