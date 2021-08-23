MUSIC IN THE GROVE Postponed to June 2022

The Music Institute of Chicago has made the difficult decision to postpone Music in the Grove, the free block party celebrating its 90th Anniversary scheduled Sunday, September 19 at Nichols Concert Hall and on Grove Street in Evanston. The current plan is to reschedule the event in June 2022.



Said Music Institute President and CEO Mark Geroge, "Our top priority is the health and well-being of families, faculty and staff, volunteers, exhibitors, and members of the community at large. We feel this is not the right time to host a large event. While this news is disappointing, we have been monitoring developments closely and taking precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health agencies. In light of the delta variant of the coronavirus, we believe this is the right decision."



The Music Institute will have more information about its activities available soon. Visit musicinst.org for updates. Music Institute of Chicago Celebrating its 90th anniversary, the Music Institute of Chicago leads people toward a lifelong engagement with music through unparalleled teaching, exceptional performances, anda??valuable service initiatives that educate, inspire, and build strong, healthy communities.

Since its founding in 1931, the Music Institute's commitment to innovation, access, and excellence has served as an important community resourcea??and helps to ensurea??music is availablea??to everyone.a??



Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across eight Community Music School locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, and Winnetka, as well as online.

In addition to classical training, program areas include Early Childhood Music and Movement (Musikgarten), Suzuki Education, Musical Theater, Jazz Studies, Roots & Rock, and Adult Studies.