MR. WOLF Chicago Premiere to Launch Steppenwolf Theatre Company 50th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company will launch its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf, directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing September 11 – November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Mr. Wolf will feature ensemble members Kate Arrington (East of Eden, Another Marriage–Playwright), Tim Hopper (Fool for Love, The Thanksgiving Play), Caroline Neff (Fool for Love, POTUS) and Namir Smallwood (You Will Get Sick, True West, Bug) with Emilie Maureen Hanson (Steppenwolf debut).

About the Production:

Twelve years ago, Theresa was stolen from her parents. Now a precocious 15-year-old, she has been rescued and returned to a family that had nearly forsaken hope – a family she neither recognizes nor understands. In ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching play, a miraculous reunion sets the stage for provocative conversations: what makes a house a home? What nightmares are we willing to face for the sake of our children? And ultimately, what part do we play in the grand saga of human existence?