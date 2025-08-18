MR. WOLF Chicago Premiere to Launch Steppenwolf Theatre Company 50th Anniversary Season

Performances will run from September 11 – November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will launch its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf, directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing September 11 – November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Mr. Wolf will feature ensemble members Kate Arrington (East of Eden, Another Marriage–Playwright), Tim Hopper (Fool for Love, The Thanksgiving Play), Caroline Neff (Fool for Love, POTUS) and Namir Smallwood (You Will Get Sick, True West, Bug) with Emilie Maureen Hanson (Steppenwolf debut).
Twelve years ago, Theresa was stolen from her parents. Now a precocious 15-year-old, she has been rescued and returned to a family that had nearly forsaken hope – a family she neither recognizes nor understands. In ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching play, a miraculous reunion sets the stage for provocative conversations: what makes a house a home? What nightmares are we willing to face for the sake of our children? And ultimately, what part do we play in the grand saga of human existence?
The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Keith Parham (Lighting Design), Josh Schmidt (Sound Design and Original Music), Rasean Davonté Johnson (Projection Design), Kate DeVore (Voice Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
