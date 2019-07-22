MIRACLE Enters Final Weeks Ã¢Â€Â" Now Through September 1

MIRACLE, the hit Chicago musical set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 championship season, is announcing final weeks of the production, now through September 1. Now playing at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 North Halsted, MIRACLE is providing theatregoers of all ages the opportunity to relive the most iconic moment in Chicago Cubs history, its 2016 World Series win.

Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 Championship season, MIRACLE tells the story of a typical working class Chicago family and what it means to have faith, lose it and try to regain it again. The production chronicles the Chicago Cubs' struggle to win the pennant, as well as the life of the Delaneys, a close-knit Chicago Irish family fighting to keep their bar near Wrigley Field afloat financially. Throughout MIRACLE, the audience will journey through Pops Delaney's efforts to resolve conflicts with his son, Charlie, and Charlie's attempts to keep the business alive, as well as cheer along with Charlie's 11-year-old daughter Dani, who is completely enamored with the boys in blue, and his wife Sofia, a Chicago Public School teacher, who is the glue that keeps the family together.

MIRACLE stars Brandon Dahlquist as "Charlie" (Broadway: Bronx Bombers; San Francisco Playhouse: Dogfight; Writers Theater: Jeff Award nominated A Little Night Music; Porchlight Music Theatre: City of Angels), Norm Boucher as "Pops" (Broadway: Wicked, Big; National Tour: Wicked, A Christmas Story; Marriott Theatre: Jeff Award Recipients A Day in Hollywood and Me and My Girl), Amaris Sanchez as "Dani 1" (Broadway: On Your Feet!; National Tour: On Your Feet!; Goodman Theatre: A Christmas Carol), Elise Wolf as "Dani 2" (Mercury Theater: The Christmas Schooner; The Artistic Home Theatre: By the Bag of Cats, Miracle on 34th Street), Jennie Sophia as "Sofia" (Goodman Theatre: Brigadoon; Drury Lane Theatre: Les Misérables, Oliver; Marriott Theatre: Oklahoma!), Byron Willis as "Larry" (Goodman Theatre: Purlie; Drury Lane Theatre: Five Guys Named Moe; Royal George Theatre: Comfortable Shoes; Black Ensemble Theater: My Heart Is Crying-The Jackie Wilson Story and Doo Wop Shoo Bop), Veronica Garza as "Babs" (Theatre Wit: Jeff Award Recipient Tonya and Nancy; Firebrand Theatre: Jeff Award nominated 9 to 5; Theo Ubique: Jeff Award nominated A New Brain), and Michael Kingston as "Weslowski/Sleaze" (National Tour: Flashdance The Musical; Paramount Theatre: Hairspray; Jackalope Theatre: Ideation).

With a book by Jason Brett (Co-Founder of the Apollo Theater and Co-Producer of the film About Last Night), and music and lyrics by Jeff Award-winner Michael Mahler (Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Jeff Award nominated Road Show; Drury Lane Theatre: Hot Mikado; American Blues Theater: Jeff Award Recipient Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), this heartwarming musical is directed by Damon Kiely (World Premiere: Thieves Like Us; American Blues Theatre: Jeff Award nominated Hank Williams: Lost Highway; American Theater Company: Jeff Award nominated Oklahoma!) and produced by William Marovitz and Arny Granat. The production features choreography by Dina DiCostanzo, musical direction by Kory Danielson, set design by Collette Pollard, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting design by Christine Binder, sound design by Ray Nardelli, projection design by Mike Tutaj, and properties design by Angela McIlvain.

With a multitude of weekly programming based around the Chicago Cubs, MIRACLE is providing both Chicagoans and visitors the perfect events and promotions to get into the true Cubs spirit. Wednesday night's performances are eligible for a $100 family four pack offer that can be redeemed with the code 4PACK on Ticketmaster. In addition to this special deal, the first 100 attendees on Wednesday nights will receive a box of Nuts on Clark popcorn when exiting the theatre. The production also hosts a Chicago Cubs themed trivia on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Emceed by cast member Michael Kingston, trivia will welcome fans of all ages ranging from "casual" to "die-hard." Trivia participants will have the chance to win gift certificates to some of Chicago's top restaurants including Ocean Prime and Carnivale, as well as tickets to the Cubs game and a grand prize of four tickets to the Maker's Mark Barrel Room in Wrigley Field.

The performance schedule for MIRACLE is Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. For more information, please visit www.miraclethemusical.com, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling The Royal George Theatre box office at 312.988.9000.





