MICHELANGELO'S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION to Close August 15

An Up-Close, Life-Sized, Never-Before-Seen Perspective. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition, located at Oakbrook Center, 2120 Oakbrook Center, is now in final weeks, closing August 15th to continue its National Tour. The exhibition has been running Wednesday to Sunday since May 19th, with tickets in high demand. Tickets are on sale now for the final leg of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size. Guests take a breathtaking journey through Michelangelo's life through this enchanting exhibit. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Exhibition, brought to Chicago through a partnership between SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment, and leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, resurrects Michelangelo's masterpiece in a truly unique way, focusing on life-sized, exactreproductions of the ceiling frescoes of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. Brought to life using a special photographic technique that reproduces the look and feel of the original fresco paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways thatwere never before possible, seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color ofthe artist's 34 frescoes.

Having recreated the awe and wonder of one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements, this traveling exhibit brings a totally new perspective to the work, while doing so at eye level. The exhibit focuses on some of the most famous pieces in the collection including The Last Judgment and The Creation of Adam.

With special expertise and care, these ceiling paintings have been reproduced using state of the art technology. Visitors are immediately taken with the sheer size of the frescoes, such close proximity and the modern style of the exhibition. As a result, visitors can explore the artwork up close and at their own pace with an informative, engaging audio guide.

An excellent feature of the event venue is its spacious layout. Great care has been taken to ensure that entry to the exhibit is designed to allow for social distancing. No guest will need to retrace their steps, once inside the venue, to enjoy the show. Patrons will also not have to cross each others' paths, making for a comfortable, properly distanced and timed event.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition is true to size, hands free, and perfect for our socially distant yet innovative world. This exhibit is suitable for all audiences and relies on a spacious area where Michelangelo's masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever.

MICHELANGELO'S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION is a licensed exhibition of SEE Global Entertainment (SEE), a LA-based exhibition production company which acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to the fresco reproductions from Bridgeman Images.

This unique exhibition recreates one of the world's greatest artistic achievements, Michelangelo's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size and displayed as 34 reproductions on 16-foot panels. This innovative interpretation of the timeless masterpieces can be viewed up close, including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment. Making its debut in the United States at the State Fair of Texas, the exhibition was voted in the top three attractions at the iconic yearly event. It has previously made stops in Montreal, Canada, and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.chapelsistine.com.