MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For Spring 2021

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR announced today the updated schedule for MasterChef Junior Live! which includes a stop at Raue Center for the Arts on April 22, 2021 at 7pm. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased now at MasterChefJuniorLive.com and www.rauecenter.org.

"TCG is thrilled to bring back live entertainment in the spring of 2021 so we can continue to share the fun of MasterChef Junior Live! to audiences around the country. The stage show brings great moments from the TV series to a LIVE setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

"We were thrilled that MasterChef Junior Live! was so well received by audiences of all ages in our initial run and excited to get back on the road and expand this special theatre experience to more than 40 new U.S. markets in 2021," said Amber Sheppo, Senior Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "Alongside our partners at TCG Entertainment, we are giving families and fans of our hit series a chance to meet and learn first-hand from past MASTERCHEF JUNIOR winners and contestants in cities near them."

MasterChef Junior Live! brings MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike... LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available and will include a premium seat, cast meet and greets, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos and more! Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Come be a part of MasterChef Junior Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

To learn more about MasterChef Junior Live! and to purchase exclusive tour merchandise, visit MasterChefJuniorLive.com.

