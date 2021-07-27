Lyric Opera Of Chicago Presents TWILIGHT: GODS ON FILM

Lyric Opera of Chicago announced today that registration is now open to secure a free link to screen the film of the critically acclaimed and sold-out presentation of Twilight: Gods - a radical reimagining of Wagner's GÃ¶tterdÃ¤mmerung, directed by Yuval Sharon, that took place at Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage in late April 2021. Audiences can now secure a link for a free, on-demand viewing of the innovative opera production starting today, for screenings that begin on July 29. The film will be available to watch until October 29. To obtain a free link to view the Twilight: Gods film, visit lyricopera.org/twilightfilm.

The film of Twilight: Gods was conceived and directed by Raphael S. Nash, who captured every aspect of Yuval Sharon's immersive drive-through opera experience and transformed it into a compelling digital feature.

This experiential operatic production - conceived, directed, and with new English translations by Yuval Sharon, plus original narrative poetry by Chicago interdisciplinary artist avery r. young - stars soprano Christine Goerke/BrÃ¼nnhilde, mezzo-soprano Catherine Martin/Waltraute, tenor Sean Panikkar/Siegfried, bass Morris Robinson/Hagen, and baritone Donnie Ray Albert/Alberich. Three current Ryan Opera Center Ensemble members portray the Rhinemaidens - soprano Maria Novella Malfatti; mezzo-soprano Katherine Beck, and mezzo-soprano Kathleen Felty - with music from members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

"Lyric's production of Twilight: Gods in the Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage was one of the most experimental and collaborative projects this company has ever imagined and executed," says Anthony Freud, Lyric's general director, president & CEO. "We are delighted to now have another unique life for the production, created expressly for film viewing, to share the experience of the work with an unlimited audience. Twilight: Gods - the live presentation and the film - highlight Lyric's commitment to commissioning new operatic work and continuing to produce high level products designed for the digital mediums."

The Twilight: Gods film production team includes:

Director: Raphael S. Nash

Director of Photography: Jason Boulware

1st AC: Michael David Thomas

Camera Operator: Quinton Worthy

Camera Operator & Grip: Eron Evans

Data Manager: Michael Pavlisan

Production Manager: Terrence Thompson

Editing & Color Correction: Magdalena HernÃ¡ndez

Sound Design and Music Post Mixing: Lewis Pesacov

More information about the Twilight: Gods film and the overall production is available at lyricopera.org/twilightfilm.