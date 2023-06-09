Lyric Opera Of Chicago Announces Dance Auditions For CHAMPION

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for solo dancers with exceptional ability in character work, African, modern, jazz, ballet, and social genres for the six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's Champion directed by James Robinson and choreographed by Camille A. Brown. Christopher Jackson will be the associate choreographer. August Tye is the ballet mistress.

Lyric is casting 8 male-presenting dancers and one male-presenting cover and 4 female-presenting dancers plus one female-presenting cover. Dancers of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply.

Rehearsals will begin January 2, 2024, with six (6) performances running from January 27 through February 11, 2024.

The deadline to register for this audition is Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 5:00 pm CT

Auditions take place at Lyric Opera of Chicago (20 N Wacker Drive, Chicago IL 60606).



The schedule for Monday, July 31 is as follows:

9:00 am - Check in: must arrive by 9:30 am

10:00 am - Warm-up class (mandatory)

11:00 am - Auditions begin

For further information on audition requirements and registration, please email your résumé and headshot via attachment to balletaud@lyricopera.org. Auditions will be by invitation only.

Please be prepared to show a government-issued photo identification card to gain access to the audition. All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the United States. Lyric Opera will not apply for working permits for foreign dancers.

Artists at Lyric Opera of Chicago are represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists. Should you be hired for Champion you will be required to join this union, if you are not already a member.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.