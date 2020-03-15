Lookingglass Theatre Company Cancels Remaining Performances of HER HONOR JANE BYRNE

Lookingglass Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Due to increasing public health concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot's guidance on public gathering and social distancing, all remaining performances of Her Honor Jane Byrne have been canceled. The request to cancel large events is in place through May 1, and we hope that we will be able to share performances beyond then with our audiences.

We will be reaching out to current ticket holders in the coming days to discuss options to exchange or credit tickets for a future production in this season or next. As a nonprofit arts organization, Lookingglass relies heavily on the support of donors, subscribers, and single-ticket buyers. This support is crucial to the organization's existence. We ask that patrons who are able consider donating the value of their tickets back to Lookingglass.

The health and safety of our valued patrons, and our employees and artists are of utmost importance. We thank our patrons for their support and patience as we navigate this unprecedented and ever-changing situation. We look forward to gathering together for Lookingglass Alice this summer.





