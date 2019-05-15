Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment Announces Upcoming Live Radio Show One Night Only

Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment: Merging Modern Comedy with Old Time Radio CHICAGO, IL (May 15, 2019) Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment will perform their next series of LIVE podcasts in May. LIVE Presents: May the LIVE be Ever in Your Favor! will take place on Friday May 17th at 7:30p.m., at Stage 773 in the Cab Theater.

Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment (LIVE) is a theatrical podcast company based in Chicago, IL. An audio variety show in the style of old time radio, LIVE features original stories, larger-than-life characters, live Foley and sound effects, songs, and audience participation. All performances are available free online as 30-minute recorded podcasts, so you can listen to your favorite stories again and again.

Being a member of LIVE's audience makes you a member of the show, as all performances are recorded with your participation and reactions for the online podcast. May the LIVE be Ever in Your Favor!! will be LIVE's 9th show of its 2018-2019 monthly live radio show season, running September through June.

The evening's episodes include a special director's cut of the first and second episodes of one of LIVE's longest-running radio serials, the space noir comedy Joe Jupiter: Space P.I. Join Joe and the meet the crew of the Regal Beagle in The Curse of the Chekoze Skull. Rounding out the night is a brand-new episode of LIVE's original radio serial Thultak: Wandering Barbarian in Hell is Other People Who are Dead, as Thultak and trusty sidekick Turnip head down to the Underworld.

The evening wouldn't be complete without several commercials from sponsors, and an exciting mid-show raffle featuring items generously donated by local Chicagoland artisans and LIVE ensemble members. To purchase tickets to LIVE's May the LIVE be Ever in Your Favor! visit Stage 773's website, or call their box office at 773-327-5252. Information about all past and future productions, including the podcasted recordings of past performances, is available online at www.lockedintovacancy.com. VENUE: Stage 773 Cab Theater 1225 W Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657 DATE AND TIME: Friday May 17th at 7:30 PM TICKETS: $15 - Available online or at the door





