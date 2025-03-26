Liz Callaway to Set to Perform at at The Studebaker Theater in June

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will return to her hometown with her Grammy-nominated tribute to Stephen Sondheim, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, for one night only, Saturday, June 14 at 7:30pm, at The Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts Building.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim is a deeply personal examination of the man who changed the landscape of musical theatre and how it changed the life of the performer. Filled with humor, nostalgia, and stories of working with Sondheim, To Steve With Love is a carefully curated selection of Sondheim's timeless songs, delivered by one of Broadway's most beloved interpreters of his work.



In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever – Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Now, in To Steve With Love, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, Liz Callaway celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Sondheim. To Steve With Love premiered at 54 Below in New York City and was recorded live. The album earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.



To Steve With Love at the Studebaker is presented by Gustavo Ernestine LLC. Tony and Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. She went on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for five years appeared as “Grizabella” in Cats. Off-Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in A Stephen Sondheim Evening, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, and Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim. Regional and international credits include the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing, “Dot” in Sunday in the Park with George, “Norma Desmond” in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London’s Royal Festival Hall.



Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song Journey to the Past in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Spain, Australia, China, and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister, Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as with composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. The Grammy-nominated To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim marks her eighth solo album.

