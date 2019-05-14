Line-up Announced For WildClaw's THE BROOD

WildClaw Theatre Company invites you to meet The Brood: An Evening of the Horror Variety on Wednesday, May 29, at 8:00pm. This ONE NIGHT ONLY event includes a variety show of performers specially curated from the darkest corners of the city; magic and music, burlesque and drag, and maybe even some puppets if you are lucky. We're even bringing a favorite piece from Deathscribe, WildClaw's International Audio Drama Festival, back to life just for you. This night of debauchery will be performed live at CSZ Chicago (ComedySportz Theater) located at 929 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657.

Featuring the dark and twisted talents of:

Jonathan Koller

Emily Butcher

Blondie St Shimmy

Eric Lindberg

Helena Handbasket

Vallery Dolls

Natalie Alford

Adam Burke

and Chicago's own Chad the Bird

Plus a LIVE Deathscribe from the vault, a few secret guests and MORE shocking surprises...

The night's program will also include food, a silent auction, tarot card readings, a costume corner, raffles and more! Tickets are $40 for general seating and it is first come, first serve so be sure to purchase your ticket EARLY to reserve a seat! The Brood is a 16+ event. Get into the spirit with us and come as you are-or as you'd like to be-in costume, cosplay (the scarier the better), or your spookiest swanky apparel. Don't have time or need some help? For an additional charge, Wildclaw makeup artists will be available that night to provide you with special makeup and costume pieces for the evening. Costume or not, just be there!

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4226060

The evening will be curated/directed by Norine McGrath* and hosted by WildClaw Artistic Director Josh Zagoren*.





