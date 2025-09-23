Lifeline Theatre Will Host Special Halloween Event For CLICK, CLACK, BOO! A TRICKY TREAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lifeline Theatre has announced a special one-day-only event for families attending its Halloween KidSeries production, CLICK, CLACK, BOO! A TRICKY TREAT, running October 5 - November 2, 2025 (preview October 4, 2025) on the Rogers Park Theatre's stage at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 1 p.m., ticket holders to this performance are invited to stay after the show for a festive, family-friendly Click Clack Halloween Party.

The post-show celebration, included in the price of admission, will last one hour and feature a chance to meet and celebrate with the cast of CLICK, CLACK, BOO! A TRICKY TREAT; a costume parade where children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, lively music, delicious treats, and a Halloween-themed craft activity.

CLICK, CLACK, BOO! A TRICKY TREAT, the fifth musical adaptation in Lifeline's popular CLICK, CLACK, MOO series based on the book by Doreen Cronin, illustrated by Betsy Lewin, and adapted for the stage by Ensemble Member James E. Grote, with music and lyrics by George Howe and directed by Ensemble Member Amanda Link.

It's Halloween! Duck, Pig, Cow, and Hen can't wait to throw a party. But when mean ol' Farmer Brown refuses to allow the festivities, it's going to take some clever trickery to enjoy the tasty treats. Join the beloved barnyard crew as they teach Farmer Brown that sometimes a little scare can be big fun, in this musical adaptation from the beloved CLICK, CLACK, MOO series. Recommended for kids 5 and up and their families.

On Sundays at noon beginning October 12, Lifeline Theatre presents its ongoing Stories Come Alive! workshop, where members of the education team lead a one-hour interactive storytelling session with on-your-feet theatre games that explore the themes from the story. Workshops are $10 per attendee, and can be purchased ahead of time at https://lifelinetheatre.com/stories-come-alive/ or in person at the theatre.

The production features Peter Briceño Gertas (Farmer Brown); Felicia Niebel (Pig); Tyler Meyer (Duck); Nikki Prodes (Cow); and Laura Quiñones (Hen).

The production team includes Brianna Consalvo (Stage Manager), Ricky Harris (Music Director), Caitlin McLeod (Scenic and Props Designer), Diane Fairchild (Lighting Designer), Annabella Mumma (Costume Designer), and Emily Hayman (Sound Designer).

Lifeline Theatre offers a KidSeries subscription package, including one ticket to each of the season's 3 KidSeries shows for $45, more than 25% off single ticket prices. Lifeline also offers weekday matinees for student groups, which can be booked for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances at 10:30 a.m. Weekday matinees must be booked at least two weeks in advance, visit https://lifelinetheatre.com/education/student-matinees to book.