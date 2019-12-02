Lifeline Theatre Presents The 23rd Annual FILLET OF SOLO FESTIVAL

Former Lifeline Theatre Artistic Director Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans are pleased to announce the 23rd Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, running January 10-26, 2020. Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline brings 15 storytelling collectives and nine solo performers together for a three-week, multi-venue selection of powerful personal stories.

The 2020 Fillet of Solo festival will perform January 10-26, 2020, in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood at Lifeline Theatre (6912 N. Glenwood Ave.) and The Teal Room (6956 N. Glenwood Ave. - new location this year). Free parking and shuttle available. Performance times are Fridays at 7 and 8:30 p.m. at both venues; Saturdays at 4, 5:30, 7, and 8:30 p.m. at both venues; and Sundays at 4 and 5:30 p.m. at both venues. Ticket prices are $10 for regular single tickets, and $60 for a Festival Pass (allows admission to any performance). Tickets may be purchased at the Lifeline Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

The 23rd Annual Fillet of Solo Festival offers easy access to 15 Live Lit groups and numerous solo performers that perform regularly throughout Chicago. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 7 p.m., at The Teal Room, 6956 N. Glenwood Ave. Dorothy Milne of Lifeline Theatre will lead a conversation with numerous local storytellers and share a taste of things to come in the festival. Discounted Passes: Fillet of Solo Festival Passes will be offered at a special discounted rate of $30 at the free kick-off event (regularly $60). The Kick-Off Night is free, no reservations required. Contact the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, for more information





