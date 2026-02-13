Lifeline Theatre Premieres KITTY AND THE BEANSTALK This Winter

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lifeline Theatre will present the world premiere of KITTY AND THE BEANSTALK, a new KidSeries play with music adapted by Ensemble Member Jess Wright Buha in collaboration with Miles & Molly Buha, inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk.

Directed by Ensemble Member Calvin Adams, with music and lyrics by Jess Wright Buha and John Szymanski, the production runs February 15 through March 22, 2026, with previews beginning February 14, at the company’s Rogers Park home, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. Tickets are $20.

Set in the alleys of a sunless Big City, the story follows sibling stray cats Kitty and Tom as they transform discarded garbage into a magical world of their own making. When Kitty trades one of Tom’s treasured creations for a handful of magic beans, Tom angrily tosses them aside—only for them to sprout into a towering beanstalk. Climbing upward, the pair uncover the reason the sun has disappeared from the city below. Designed for children ages 4–10 and their families, the production blends music, adventure, and imaginative storytelling.

Beginning February 15, Lifeline will also continue its Stories Come Alive! workshop series on Sundays at noon. Led by members of the theatre’s education team, the one-hour interactive sessions use theatre games and storytelling activities to explore themes from the show. Workshops are $10 per attendee and may be purchased in advance or at the theatre.

Weekday student matinees are available for group bookings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., with reservations required at least two weeks in advance.