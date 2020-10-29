Lifeline Theatre Announces Virtual 2020-2021 Programming

In November, Lifeline Theatre will be re-releasing their virtual production of Pride & Prejudice from Nov. 12 – 30.

In November, Lifeline Theatre will be re-releasing their virtual production of Pride & Prejudice from Nov. 12 - 30.

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Christina Calvit and directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne. In the town of Meryton, reputation and marriage can secure - or destroy - a young woman's happiness. Faced with the loss of their land and income, Elizabeth Bennet's mother is desperate to secure husbands for her daughters at any cost.

When Lizzy is introduced to Mr. Darcy at a local dance, tempers flare as her independent spirit clashes with his ingrained arrogance. Can the headstrong rivals overcome their pride and prejudice to repair the romantic entanglements which surround them and find lasting love? Join this cast of memorable characters as they explore Jane Austen's beloved comedy of manners in our modern, virtual world!

Pride and Prejudice runs Nov. 12 - 30 online. Ticket holders will receive a password to view the production for the whole weekend of purchase. The ticket price is Name Your Price (suggested donation of $20) for a single weekend access (Thursday through Sunday). Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.



Lifeline Theatre now has a new podcast, Lifeline On the Air. To kick off this new and exciting programming, they've created a series featuring stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe. New episodes of Tales of Poe premiere every Friday in October and can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Additionally, you can go to their Patreon page to show your support at any level to help ensure this programming continues www.patreon.com/lifelinetheatre. On the Air planned programming now includes a a storytellinig series in November 2020, aholiday series in December 2020, and a full-length audio drama of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility in May 2021.

Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans are pleased to announce the 24th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival. This year, the Festival will take place online in February 2021. Detailed release forthcoming. Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline brings storytelling collectives and solo performers together for a selection of powerful personal stories.

In March 2021, Lifeline will be presenting a virtual production of their hit adaptation of Doreen Cronin's Click Clack Moo, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member James E. Grote, music by George Howe, directed by ensemble member Shole Milos. Detailed release forthcoming.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You