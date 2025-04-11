League of Chicago Theatres and Hot Tix to Offer Discounted Tickets for Spring Theatre

The League of Chicago Theatres will offer spring theatre savings with Deal Hunt, a special promotion bringing audiences the best of Chicago theatre at low prices. Redeemable April 15 – 23, 2025, Hot Tix patrons receive an extra $5 off already-discounted theater tickets for participating performances throughout the Spring season by using the code “DealHunt” online.



With more than 25 participating shows spanning musicals, drama, comedy and more, the spring Deal Hunt is the perfect way for audiences to experience Chicago’s awesome theater scene for an incredible price.



Participating companies include Shattered Globe, Definition Theatre, Remy Bumppo, Goodman Theatre, Brass Jar Productions, Saint Sebastian Players, Trap Door Theatre, Raven Theatre, the Auditorium Theatre, iO Theatre, Open Space Arts, Teatro ZinZanni, Rivendell Theatre, Three Brothers’ Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Harris Theater, Theo Ubique, Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre, Chicago Sinfonietta and Vito’s Vault.



League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “As the city finally shakes off winter and we’re all anxious to get out of the house, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of Hot Tix and our spring promotion Deal Hunt. With so many exciting shows on stage this spring, there’s no better excuse to rediscover the magic of live theater. It’s a great way to enjoy a night out while supporting the vibrant arts community that makes Chicago unique.”

