Laura Dellis to Bring HALFWAY TO FIFTY...4 to The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comic Laura Dellis will bring her show HALFWAY TO FIFTY...4, to The Den Theatre on Friday, June 6th. Showtime is 7:30pm and tickets are $31.

Laura is making an indelible mark on the Chicago comedy scene, appearing several times on WGN TV's Spotlight Chicago and counting Chicago Med and Exodus star Janelle Snow among her fans who exclaimed "Laura is fantastic!"

In her show HALFWAY TO FIFTY... 4, Laura Dellis is back and older than ever! Watch her reflect on her last 28 years of life through stand-up comedy and music of all genres. The performance blends together in a way that makes most audiences ask, "Was that really necessary?" To Laura, the answer is yes!

The show will also feature the blessing of world-famous music director Micky York and the sassiest comedian in Chicago Joe Nicastro as the opener. What more could you ask for? Probably a lot- but that doesn't matter. Just come!

She has performed at famed at Chicago's top comedy theaters including The Second City, The Annoyance, iO and Zanies.

The previous editions of Laura's Halfway to Fifty, and its follow up Halfway To Fifty ...2 and Halfway to Fifty...3, incorporated stand-up comedy about Laura's life with music of all genres. The shows were sold out and received much acclaim. Some of the audience comments ranged from "Like an entire SNL show, only consistently funny and with no awkward musical guests" and "I haven't laughed so hard in a long time." Her December 2023 wild comedy and musical extravaganza A Very Dellis Holiday had people saying "Saturday Night Live and Second City please find this person. You need her!"

Writing her own standup material, Laura began her road to improv certification through the education at Improv Olympic prior to its closure and recently training again at The Annoyance, where she is performing in the sketch comedy show "Motorcycle Rocketship." Laura also performs with the improv group "Offbrand Funeral Band" all around Chicago comedy theaters.

In her spare time, Laura also co-hosts with Rebecca Marowitz, Tunetown, a podcast on Spotify and Apple, about music of all genres. Together they break down albums, list their favorites, and discover new artists. This podcast is filled with laughter and LOTS of banter.

Comments