Larry The Cable Guy Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced that comedian Larry the Cable Guy will bring his Remain Seated Tour to the Sangamon Auditorium on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The show features new material and is part of a tour that is leading up to the taping of his new comedy special at the end of the year.

Tickets to Larry the Cable Guy - Remain Seated will go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 am and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160 for $129, $59, $49 and $39.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, June 26th followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, June 27th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28th at 10 am.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to tour across the United States. Larry has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry's signature catchphrase, and has donated more than 7 million dollars to various charities.

Larry The Cable Guy will be filming a new special with all new material at the end of 2019. He has a comedy special with Jeff Foxworthy, which is currently available on Netflix. In addition, Larry launched his own comedy channel 'Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup' on SIRIUSXM. The channel is a partnership with SIRIUSXM and Jeff Foxworthy. It showcases the best in great American comedy. You'll hear hilarious material from this dynamic duo as well as comedy from some of their personal favorite comedians.

Larry starred in the movie Jingle all the Way 2 (2014) for FOX Home Entertainment. Other recent film credits include A Madea Christmas (2013), Tooth Fairy 2 (2012), Witless Protection (2008), Delta Farce (2007) and his first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006). When Health Inspector was released on DVD in August, 2006 it sold more than 1 million copies in the first week of release.

Larry is also the voice of the beloved Mater in the Golden Globe winning animated feature film Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011) from Disney/Pixar. Both movies opened number one at the box office and combined have grossed more than 1 billion dollars worldwide. Larry returned as the voice of Mater for Cars 3 (2017). Larry's road to stardom also included the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than 15 million dollars. The tour's success led to Blue Collar Comedy Tour, The Movie, which premiered on Comedy Central in November of 2003 and at the time, was the highest rated movie in the channel's history. The DVD has sold more than 4 million units. The sequel Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, has sold more than 3 million units. In March of 2006, the Blue Collar boys reunited to shoot Blue Collar Comedy Tour, One For The Road in Washington, DC at the Warner Theater. The movie had its world premiere on Comedy Central June 4, 2006, again receiving some of the highest ratings. The soundtrack was nominated for a 2006 Grammy award.

Larry has won Billboard's 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the year and he received the Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award in 2006. He is a bestselling author and was named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012. This lists the hottest and most successful people in the entertainment industry.

For more information about Larry the Cable Guy, please visit larrythecableguy.com or UISpac.com.





