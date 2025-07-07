Kristoffer Diaz' THINGS WITH FRIENDS World Premiere to be Presented at American Blues Theater

Performances will begin on August 22.
American Blues Theater will open its 40th anniversary season with a world premiere by Artistic Affiliate Kristoffer Diaz, Things With Friends. The winner of the 2023 Blue Ink Playwrighting Award and workshopped through American Blues Theater, Things With Friends will receive its world premiere staging August 22 – October 5, 2025, under the direction of Artistic Affiliate Dexter Bullard.
Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside states, “We’re thrilled to share Kristoffer Diaz’s provocative world premiere that will leave audiences breathless. Things With Friends received our 2023 Blue Ink Award for new work and its relevance has only grown in the interim. Pairing Dexter Bullard’s deft direction with this powerful script is sure to produce a night of theater audience will not forget.”
Manhattan. Burt and Adele are hosting a dinner party. Steak is on the stove. The George Washington Bridge has collapsed into the Hudson. Kristoffer Diaz has written a play about it. We’ve already said too much.
The cast of Things With Friends includes Audrey Billings* (Adele), Casey Campbell* (Burt), Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Vy), Maya Lou Hlava (Joony), Flaco Navaja (NYC), & Jon Hudson Odom* (Chabby).
The Production Team includes Grant Sabin* (scenic), Lily Walls* (costumes & wardrobe supervisor), Levi J. Wilkins (lights), Rick Sims* (sound), Amy Peter (properties), Richard Lundy* (stage manager), Michael Trudeau* (facilities manager), Nate Walczyk* (production manager & ME), Tom Daniel* (technical director), & Chris Walls (audio supervisor).
*denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater.
Videos