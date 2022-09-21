Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Koryn Hawthorne Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert in Chicago

The performance is set for October 15, 2022.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
Koryn Hawthorne Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert in Chicago

Multi-award winning gospel artist, KORYN HAWTHORNE, will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden in Chicago this October.

KORYN MATTANAH HAWTHORNE is an American gospel singer and actress. Hawthorne was a finalist in season 8 of NBC's singing competition, The Voice, at the age of 17. After the show, Hawthorne got signed to RCA Inspiration, a division of Sony Music dedicated to gospel music recordings. Her debut studio album, Unstoppable, was released and earned multiple awards nominations. Hawthorne then went on to start a acting career previously appearing on OWN's "Greenleaf", as well as BET's "Kingdom business". Hawthorne is set to star in the upcoming 2023 Universal Pictures' "Praise This".

Koryn will be joining previously announced co-stars, Grammy winner, DAVID PHELPS (Adam/Noah) and internet singing sensation, SAM TSUI (Cain/Japheth).

CHILDREN OF EDEN is a musical freely based on the book of Genesis, with book and score respectively by JOHN CAIRD (Les Mis, Nicholas Nickelby) and STEPHEN SCHWARTZ (Wicked, Disney's Pocahontas). Additional creatives and casting will be announced at a later date. The concert presentation will take place ahead of a full-scaled Broadway aimed production due to mount fall next year. The staged concert presentation will be led by Kyle Hass (Artistic Producer); Derek Van Barham (Director); Nicholas Ranauro (Choreographer); and Justin Kono (Music Director). The event will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

﻿Tickets for the concert event start at $45 and can be purchased through www.broadwayinchicago.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Lineup Announced for Chicago Cabaret Professionals GalaLineup Announced for Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala
September 21, 2022

The annual Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala is one of the most celebrated cabaret events of the year — and this year’s gala, scheduled for Monday, October 17, will feature over 25 local and national cabaret artists performing songs from the Great American Songbook as well as jazz, blues, and pop tunes. 
Cuarteto Latinoamericano Comes to Nichols Concert Hall Next MonthCuarteto Latinoamericano Comes to Nichols Concert Hall Next Month
September 21, 2022

 The Music Institute of Chicago kicks off the Nichols Concert Hall 2022–23 season with the world-renowned Cuarteto Latinomericano Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Broadway and Cabaret Stars, Comedy, Classics and More Come to Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret This OctoberBroadway and Cabaret Stars, Comedy, Classics and More Come to Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret This October
September 21, 2022

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of September performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Ave., is open Thursdays 7 - 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. 
Swinging '60s Farce BOEING-BOEING Opens Saint Sebastian Players' 41st SeasonSwinging '60s Farce BOEING-BOEING Opens Saint Sebastian Players' 41st Season
September 20, 2022

The Saint Sebastian Players' (SSP's) 41st season opens with the wacky French comedy Boeing-Boeing by Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans. Performances take place October 28–November 20, 2022 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).
Campana Pictures And Random Acts to Premiere Horror Film VIRALCampana Pictures And Random Acts to Premiere Horror Film VIRAL
September 20, 2022

Campana Pictures and Random Acts will premiere VIRAL, a premiere horror film starring Shannon Leigh Webber (Scary Stories: Dark Web), Jessica Arden Napier (Stranger Things, Halloween Kills), and Jeff Award winner Deanna Reed Foster (Shining Girls, Widows).