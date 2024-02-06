Kokandy Productions, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre & More Nominated for 2023 Jeff Awards- See the Full List!

Celebrating its 50th anniversary awarding recognition for Non-Equity theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards has revealed its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater during the 2023 season. This year’s Non-Equity awards spotlight 144 theater artists across 24 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 32 companies. During the most recent season which ran from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, Jeff Awards members attended 91 Non-Equity productions. From these, 46 productions became “Jeff Recommended” and, therefore, eligible for award nominations.

Four theater companies are recognized for the upcoming Non-Equity awards with more than 10 nominations each. Kokandy Productions garnered the most honors, with 17 from two productions. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre received 16 nominations, followed by Invictus Theatre Company and Refracted Theatre Company which both received 10. “Tambo & Bones” from Refracted Theatre Company drew the largest nominations for a single production (10).



Among New Work, eight world premiere plays are in award consideration. In addition, the Jeff Awards recently expanded award categories to recognize Short Run Productions (nine to 17 performances). Within this category, nominees are announced for Production, Ensemble, Director and Performer.

2024 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES

PRODUCTION – PLAY

"Cat's Cradle” - Lifeline Theatre

"The Crucible” - Invictus Theatre Company

"Dying For It” - The Artistic Home

"Indoor Cats” - Red Theater

"Right Now” - Facility Theatre

"Tambo & Bones” - Refracted Theatre Company

"We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915” - Theatre Y



PRODUCTION – MUSICAL

"American Psycho" - Kokandy Productions

"Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"The SpongeBob Musical" - Kokandy Productions

"The Threepenny Opera" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"tick, tick… BOOM!" - BoHo Theatre



ENSEMBLE – PLAY

"Cat's Cradle" - Lifeline Theatre

"The Crucible" - Invictus Theatre Company

"Jane: Abortion and the Underground" - Idle Muse Theatre Company

“Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation” – Prop Thtr (i/a/w Perceptions Theatre)

"The Pragmatists" - Trap Door Theatre

"Right Now" - Facility Theatre

"We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915" - Theatre Y



ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL

"American Psycho" - Kokandy Productions

"Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"Promises, Promises" - Blank Theatre Company

"The SpongeBob Musical" - Kokandy Productions



NEW WORK

India Nicole Burton – “Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation” – Prop Thtr (i/a/w Perceptions Theatre)

Tina Fakhrid-Deen – “Dandelions” – MPAACT (Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theater)

Mora V. Harris – “Indoor Cats” – Red Theater

John Hildreth – “Cat’s Cradle” – Lifeline Theatre

Evan M. Jackson – “The Last Queen of Camelot” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Shannon O’Neill – “The Kelly Girls” – The Factory Theater

Ed Rutherford & George Howe – “Murder, ReWrote” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Micah Ariel Watson – “Alaiyo” – Definition Theatre

DIRECTOR – PLAY

Charles Askenaizer - "The Crucible" - Invictus Theatre Company

Mikael Burke - "Tambo & Bones" - Refracted Theatre Company

Heather Currie - "Cat's Cradle" - Lifeline Theatre

Dado - "Right Now" - Facility Theatre

Wyatt Kent - "Indoor Cats" - Red Theater

Tyrone Phillips - "Fairview" - Definition Theatre

Kezia Waters - "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915" - Theatre Y



DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Fred Anzevino - "The Threepenny Opera" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Derek Van Barham - "American Psycho" - Kokandy Productions

Daryl D. Brooks - "Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Bo Frazier - "tick, tick… BOOM!" - BoHo Theatre



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Brittney Brown (Regan Kelly) - "The Kelly Girls" - The Factory Theater

Laura Coover (The Woman) - "Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle" - Griffin Theatre Company

Ny'ajai Ellison (Camae) - "The Mountaintop" - Invictus Theatre Company

Julian Hester (Scratch) - "Witch" - The Artistic Home

Patrick Newson Jr. (Bones) - "Tambo & Bones" - Refracted Theatre Company

Felicia Oduh (Ariel) - "Alaiyo" - Definition Theatre

Aila Ayilam Peck (Layla) - "Hatefuck" - First Floor Theater

Soleil Pérez (Agnes) - "Agnes of God" - Redtwist Theatre

Mark Pracht (John Proctor) - "The Crucible" - Invictus Theatre Company

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II (Tambo) - "Tambo & Bones" - Refracted Theatre Company



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Neala Barron (John Wilkes Booth) - "Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Frankie Leo Bennett (SpongeBob SquarePants) - "The SpongeBob Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Britain Gebhardt (Bessica Feltcher) - "Murder, ReWrote" - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Carl Herzog (Macheath) - "The Threepenny Opera" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Brandy Miller (Fran Kubelik) - "Promises, Promises" - Blank Theatre Company

Patrick O'Keefe (Balladeer and Lee Harvey Oswald) - "Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Kyle Patrick (Patrick Bateman) - "American Psycho" - Kokandy Productions

Alec Phan (Jonathan) - "tick, tick … BOOM!" - BoHo Theatre

Rory Schrobilgen (Chuck Baxter) - "Promises, Promises" - Blank Theatre Company



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Kristin Collins (Elizabeth Sawyer) - "Witch" - The Artistic Home

Shawna Franks (Juliette) - "Right Now" - Facility Theatre

Jada Jackson (Keisha) - "Fairview" - Definition Theatre

Patrick Newson Jr. (Kofi) - "Alaiyo" - Definition Theatre

Kathy Scambiaterra (Serafima) - "Dying For It" - The Artistic Home

Maria Stephens (Alice) - "Right Now" - Facility Theatre

James Turano (Deputy Governor Danforth) - "The Crucible" - Invictus Theatre Company

Michaela Voit (Abigail Williams) - "The Crucible" - Invictus Theatre Company

Sarah Wisterman (Panda) - "Indoor Cats" - Red Theater

Korinne Yonan (Maleficunt) - "Sleeping with Beauty" – PrideArts

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Megan Elk (Mrs. Peachum) - "The Threepenny Opera" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Parker Guidry (Sheldon J. Plankton) - "The SpongeBob Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Luke Halpern (Susan) - "tick, tick… BOOM!" - BoHo Theatre

Jon Parker Jackson (Samuel Byck) - "Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Chamaya Moody (Polly Peachum) - "The Threepenny Opera" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Caleigh Pan-Kita (Evelyn Williams) - "American Psycho" - Kokandy Productions

Quinn Rigg (Squidward Q. Tentacles) - "The SpongeBob Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Amanda Rodriguez (Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme) - "Assassins" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Nathe Rowbotham (Lucy Brown) - "The Threepenny Opera" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



PRODUCTION – SHORT RUN

"It's Only a Play” - Saint Sebastian Players

"The Minutes” - Edge of the Wood Theatre

"Once on This Island” - PULSE Theatre Company

"That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven” - Visión Latino Theatre Company



ENSEMBLE – SHORT RUN

"It's Only a Play” - Saint Sebastian Players

"The Minutes” - Edge of the Wood Theatre

"Once on This Island” - PULSE Theatre Company

"That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven” - Visión Latino Theatre Company



DIRECTOR – SHORT RUN

Xavier M. Custodio - "That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven" - Visión Latino Theatre Company

Melanie McNulty - "Cry It Out" - Theatre Above the Law

Janet Rourke - "The Minutes" - Edge of the Wood Theatre

Iraida Tapias - "North & Sur" - Water People Theater



PERFORMER – SHORT RUN

Manuel Duarte (Emcee) - "Lotería: Dichos, Proverbios, Albures" - Teatro Tariakuri

Jack Hradecky (Mr. Peel) - "The Minutes" - Edge of the Wood Theatre

Casey Huls (Frank Abagnale Jr.) - "Catch Me If You Can" - Surging Films and Theatrics

Gwen La Roka (Gwen La Roka) - "Mi Casa Es Tu Casa!" - UrbanTheater Company

Daniella Rukin (Lina) - "Cry It Out" - Theatre Above the Law

Carter Sherman (Amelia Carter) - "Miranda: A War-Torn Fable" - The Impostors Theatre Company

Billy Surges (Carl Hanratty) - "Catch Me If You Can" - Surging Films and Theatrics

Kris Tori (Alfonsina Storni) - "North & Sur" - Water People Theater

Allyson Womack (Jessie) - "Cry It Out" - Theatre Above the Law



SCENIC DESIGN

Kirk Anderson – “Right Now” – Facility Theatre

Kevin Hogan – “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home

Rose Johnson – “Agnes of God” – Redtwist Theatre

Sydney Lynne – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Kevin Rolfs – “The Crucible” – Invictus Theatre Company

COSTUME DESIGN

Jakob Abderhalden – “The SpongeBob Musical” – Kokandy Productions

Natasha Vuchurovich Dukich – “Right Now” – Facility Theatre

Jessie Gowens – “The Crucible” – Invictus Theatre Company

Kotryna Hilko – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Beth Laske-Miller & Rachel Sypniewski – “I Promised Myself to Live Faster” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Cindy Moon – “The Threepenny Opera” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Rachel Sypniewski – “Princess Ivona” – Trap Door Theatre



SOUND DESIGN

Hannah Foerschler – “The Kelly Girls” – The Factory Theater

Ethan Korvne – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Santiago Quintana – “Right Now” – Facility Theatre

Danny Rockett – “The Pragmatists” – Trap Door Theatre

Stefanie Senior – “Cat’s Cradle” – Lifeline Theatre

Sebby Woldt – “Indoor Cats” – Red Theater



LIGHTING DESIGN

Mark Bracken Jr. – “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home

Ellie Fey – “Witch” – The Artistic Home

Maggie Fullilove-Nugent – “The Threepenny Opera” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV – “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions

Eric Watkins – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company



PROJECTION DESIGN

DJ Douglass – “The Mountaintop” – Invictus Theatre Company

Alex Gendal – “Alaiyo” – Definition Theatre

Eme Ospina-López – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company



CHOREOGRAPHY

Breon Arzell – “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions

Lauryn Schmelzer – “Promises, Promises” – Blank Theatre Company

Jenna Schoppe – “The SpongeBob Musical” – Kokandy Productions



MUSIC DIRECTION

Harper Caruso – “tick, tick… BOOM!” – BoHo Theatre

Heidi Joosten – “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions

Heidi Joosten – “Assassins” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Aaron Kaplan – “Promises, Promises” – Blank Theatre Company



ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Natasha Bogojevic – “The Pragmatists” – Trap Door Theatre

Przemysław Bosak – “Princess Ivona” – Trap Door Theatre

Ethan Korvne – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Petter Wahlbäck – “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home



ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Henry Bender (Properties Design) – “Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story” – The Factory Theater

David Blixt (Fight Choreography) – “Witch” – The Artistic Home

Lolly Extract/Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) – “I Promised Myself to Live Faster” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Ele Matelan (Foley Design) – “The SpongeBob Musical” – Kokandy Productions

Patrick McGuire (Properties Design) – “The SpongeBob Musical” – Kokandy Productions



