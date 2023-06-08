Kokandy Productions Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, June 22 – September 3 At The Chopin Theatre

This “spectacular, effervescent” show will have audiences swimming with one of our most beloved contemporary pop culture icons.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical, directed by JD Caudill, playing June 22 – September 3, 2023 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

This “spectacular, effervescent” show will have audiences swimming with one of our most beloved contemporary pop culture icons. Ready to soak it in? Tickets are now on sale at Click Here. The press opening is Friday, July 7 at 7 pm.

SpongeBob stars Frankie Leo Bennett as the bright, bold and boldly optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants. He is joined by a motley crew including Sarah Patin (Sandy Cheeks), Isabel Cecilia García (Patrick Star), Tommy Bullington (Eugene H. Krabs), Parker Guidry (Sheldon J. Plankton), Quinn Rigg (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Amy Kim (Karen the Computer) and Jennifer Ledesma (Pearl Krabs). The Bikini Bottom ensemble includes Connar Brown, Maddison Denault, Sydney Genco, Fia Hunter, David Lipschutz, Ele Matelan, Nicky Mendelsohn, Nataki Rennie, Shane Roberie, Quinn Simmons and Kelcy Taylor. Swings include Amelia Bell, Abbey Demorow and Kenny Miller.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! This all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old.

Kokandy Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham comments, “We're so excited to dive into our 11th season – a season with a splash zone! We really couldn't think of a better way to spend the summer than The SpongeBob Musical, inviting Chicago into our very own Bikini Bottom. Just the mention of the show, its characters and its uplifting message are enough to brighten anyone's day. There's something for everyone in the world we're going to create. Come on in – the water's (more than) fine!”

The production team includes Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (he/him, Scenic Designer), Jakob Abderhalden (they/them, Costume Designer), G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, Lighting Designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, Sound Designer), Patrick McGuire (he/they, Properties Design), Steve Labedz (they/them, Projection Design), Lolly Extract (she/her, Puppetry Design), Sydney Genco (she/her, Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan (he/him, Wig Designer), Ele Matelan (she/her, Foley Design), Quinn Simmons (they/them, Assistant Choreographer), Corbin Paulino (he/him, Stage Manager), Megan Flanery (she/her, Assistant Stage Manager), Leo Batutis (they/them, Assistant Director), J Alan (J/her, Associate Choreographer), Brennan Urbi (he/they, Casting Associate), Nicholas Reinhart (he/him, Production Manager), Manny Ortiz (he/him, Technical Director), Lynsy Folckomer (she/her, Sound Engineer), Scot Kokandy (he/him, Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, Producing Artistic Director).




