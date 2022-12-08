Kick Off 2023 With Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH The U.S. Capitol Albums Show At Raue Center 

Kick off 2023 with a musical blast from the past! Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the award-winning Beatles tribute band, American English, back to the stage for another look into The Beatles' vast history book at 8 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

"When it comes to the music of The Beatles, no tribute is better than American English," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Reminisce with Raue Center and hear your favorite Fab Four tunes this New Year's Eve. What better way to ring in 2020 than with John, Ringo, Paul, and George!"

This year, 'American English' pays homage to The Beatles' first two American releases, "Meet The Beatles" and "The Beatles' Second Album." Performed in their entirety including the accompanying singles from 1964. Special attention will be paid to the Capitol sound engineer's careful remixing of these absolutely iconic records.

Any original Beatles fans most likely owned these albums and this is a first-of-a-kind show for the band. Since its formation, 'American English' has featured cast members who all experienced their first taste of the Fab Four from these same U.S. releases. This, in fact, is how 'American English' chose their band name in the first place. American by nationality and forever captivated by the English rock sound. Join us as we bring the music of the "Lads From Liverpool" home to where they once belonged!

American English is widely considered the best Beatles tribute of our time, with the late Sam Leach, original promoter for The Beatles, calling the band "The Beatles Incarnate." Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates "The Complete Beatles Tribute" complete with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects.

At the inception of the band, American English was the winner of a sound-alike contest at Beatlefest for three consecutive years. American English has also been named Illinois Entertainer of the Year, was voted Best Beatles Tribute Band in the 2011 Chicago Rocker Awards, and also won "Best Tribute Band" three of the last four years in the Chicagoland area. The demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored American English into a professional setting and launched them to performances at venues and theatres worldwide.

