Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Kick Off 2023 With Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH The U.S. Capitol Albums Show At Raue Center 

This year, 'American English' pays homage to The Beatles' first two American releases, “Meet The Beatles” and “The Beatles' Second Album.”

Dec. 08, 2022  

Kick Off 2023 With Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH The U.S. Capitol Albums Show At Raue Center 

Kick off 2023 with a musical blast from the past! Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the award-winning Beatles tribute band, American English, back to the stage for another look into The Beatles' vast history book at 8 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

"When it comes to the music of The Beatles, no tribute is better than American English," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Reminisce with Raue Center and hear your favorite Fab Four tunes this New Year's Eve. What better way to ring in 2020 than with John, Ringo, Paul, and George!"

This year, 'American English' pays homage to The Beatles' first two American releases, "Meet The Beatles" and "The Beatles' Second Album." Performed in their entirety including the accompanying singles from 1964. Special attention will be paid to the Capitol sound engineer's careful remixing of these absolutely iconic records.

Any original Beatles fans most likely owned these albums and this is a first-of-a-kind show for the band. Since its formation, 'American English' has featured cast members who all experienced their first taste of the Fab Four from these same U.S. releases. This, in fact, is how 'American English' chose their band name in the first place. American by nationality and forever captivated by the English rock sound. Join us as we bring the music of the "Lads From Liverpool" home to where they once belonged!

American English is widely considered the best Beatles tribute of our time, with the late Sam Leach, original promoter for The Beatles, calling the band "The Beatles Incarnate." Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates "The Complete Beatles Tribute" complete with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects.

At the inception of the band, American English was the winner of a sound-alike contest at Beatlefest for three consecutive years. American English has also been named Illinois Entertainer of the Year, was voted Best Beatles Tribute Band in the 2011 Chicago Rocker Awards, and also won "Best Tribute Band" three of the last four years in the Chicagoland area. The demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored American English into a professional setting and launched them to performances at venues and theatres worldwide.

Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Ravenswoods Redline VR Announces A Santa Photo Experience For Youth, SANTAS WINTER WONDERL Photo
Ravenswood's Redline VR Announces A Santa Photo Experience For Youth, SANTA'S WINTER WONDERLAND
Redline VR, located at 4702 N. Ravenswood, is Chicago's immersive entertainment center and virtual reality arcade bar. This Holiday season, Redline VR is welcoming Santa and other actors to transform the bar into a Winter Wonderland.
Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN Photo
Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER
Lookingglass Theatre Company announced dates for accessible performances for The Steadfast Tin Soldier, including a Sensory Friendly/ Relaxed performance on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:30PM!
One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January Photo
One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January
Unlike any other immersive experience that's opened its doors in Chicago, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave., introduces Chicago's hottest new destination, WHIM, an immersive walk-thru experience.
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES -THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SHOW at Hell In A Hand Photo
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES -THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SHOW at Hell In A Handbag Productions
What did our critic think of THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES -THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SHOW at Hell In A Handbag Productions?

More Hot Stories For You


Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIERLookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER
December 8, 2022

Lookingglass Theatre Company announced dates for accessible performances for The Steadfast Tin Soldier, including a Sensory Friendly/ Relaxed performance on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:30PM!
One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In JanuaryOne Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January
December 7, 2022

Unlike any other immersive experience that's opened its doors in Chicago, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave., introduces Chicago's hottest new destination, WHIM, an immersive walk-thru experience.
Full Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and DancersFull Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and Dancers
December 7, 2022

“HITS! The Musical” has announced the cast of 29 singers and dancers who will deliver an unforgettable 90 minutes of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old.
Step Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in JanuaryStep Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in January
December 7, 2022

Step right up as the Auditorium Theatre presents Step Afrika! in its Auditorium Theatre debut for a one-night-only performance, Saturday January 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
December 7, 2022

Get a first look at production photos of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. 
share