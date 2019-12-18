Karen Aldridge Joins FARGO Season Four

Deadline reports that "Matilda: The Musical" star Karen Aldridge has joined the cast of the fourth season of "Fargo" on FX.

Chris Rock will star in the season. Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston and Jessie Buckley make up the rest of the cast.

The season will premiere in 2020.

(The Get Down) is set as a series regular in the upcoming fourth installment of FX's anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock. It's slated to premiere in 2020.

Season 4 is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations - Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates - one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) - have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Aldridge will play Zelmare Roulette.

See Aldridge's Broadway bio here:

Broadway: Matilda. Played Dr. Ella Harris on the STARZ! series "Boss." Other recent credits include NBC's "Chicago Fire" and Ron Howard's "The Dilemma." She played the role of Matilda in the international tour of Le Costume directed by Peter Brook. Karen has starred in productions at Chicago's most prestigious theatres, such as the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

