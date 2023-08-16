Join Metropolis In Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary With SUNDAY SOIREE

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will host its 20th Anniversary Sunday Soiree on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 4:30–9:00 pm in the Metropolis Ballroom & Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Theatre.

Returning after a three-year pivot, Sunday Soiree is Metropolis' popular fundraiser featuring booth-style shopping with local vendors and artists, a dazzling raffle, food & drink, and ending the evening with live entertainment on the Metropolis stage. This year's event marks 20 years of annual Sunday Soiree tradition. The event is expected to sell out the full capacity of 250 tickets, with attendees including local residents, social leaders, and business owners. Tickets are $50 per person and are now available at Click Here.

Highlighting this commemorative event is a Lisa Rock Entertainment Concert onstage from 7:30–9:00 pm. From 4:30–7:30pm, after three years of employing a Stroll & Shop style soiree, this year's festivities will move back into the Metropolis Ballroom, hosting an evening of shopping with local vendors and something for everyone.

This special event is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J. Bertucci CFP, ChFC, RICP Financial Advisor; Drost Kivlahan McMahon and O'Connor; Jeffrey C. Simon, CFP, Managing Partner, Tryline Private Wealth of the Princeton Group; Wells Fargo Advisors; Diamond Sponsor: CStarr Team, @properties; Shopping Bag Sponsor: Dori Bonder; Wine Sponsor: Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Emerald Sponsors: Northwest Community Healthcare, part of Northshore; David Jaffe, @properties; Ruby Sponsors: Capital Point Financial Group, Dave Hogaboom, Managing Partner, Financial Advisor; Mitchell Marketing Management; Navigant Law Group, LLC; Seifert and King Team/ Century 21 Circle; Westgate Dental Care; Forbici Salon & Spa; Adler Law Offices, LTD; Law Offices of John J. Corbett; In-Kind Sponsors: Fast Signs of Elk Grove Village; Metropolis Ballroom; Suburban Accents, Inc.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and School of the Performing Arts.

ABOUT METROPOLIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

Metropolis is a not-for-profit arts and education organization. Led by Artistic Director Brendan Ragan and Interim Executive Director Neil Scheufler, the theater offers inspirational live entertainment, imaginative arts education, and impactful community partnerships, delivering artistic excellence, shared multi-generational connections, and inclusive experiences that engage the community.

By creating a space of belonging for the Metropolis' broad and diverse community, the organization is actively building a community of patrons, students, supporters, artists, and staff through strengthening and nurturing the relationship between the artistic community and the organization that cultivates lifelong appreciation and involvement in the arts.

As an arts and community hub dedicated to the vibrancy of equity, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, the Metropolis School of the Performing curates arts and theater curricula for students ages two–65+ through a variety of educational programming.

Metropolis was founded in 2000, and in January 2005, the Village of Arlington Heights purchased the Metropolis theater space, a portion of the lobby (now known as the Whisler Family Lobby), second-floor classrooms, and a dance studio, 13 music studios, and administrative offices. This promising partnership reinforces Performing Arts at Metropolis' proud leadership role in the community and the community's great expectations of the institution, which Metropolis will continue to strive to meet and surpass. All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical arts and education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is supported in-part by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.