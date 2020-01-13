Joffrey Has Appointed José Carayol as New Head of Studio Company and Trainee Program

Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet, and Greg Cameron, President and CEO, are pleased to announce that José Carayol, former principal teacher and head of Conservatory Program at Los Angeles Ballet Academy, has been appointed Head of Studio Company and Trainee Program of the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, effective Monday, January 13, 2020.

In addition to serving as principal teacher at Los Angeles Ballet Academy, Carayol was the head of their newest Conservatory Program for the past three years. He received his ballet training in Madrid, Spain, under the guidance of Victor Ullate and Carmen Roche, and was mentored by Cuban ballet stars Orlando Salgado and Marta Garciìa.

"We are thrilled to welcome José to our team during the Academy's tenth anniversary season," said Wheater. "He brings a wealth of knowledge in the field of dance to the Joffrey and the Joffrey Academy, along with a fantastic reputation as a teacher and coach. As we enter this new decade, we are certain that he will help our students of all levels and backgrounds truly soar."

"Our philosophy is to educate and mentor the best young talent in the field of dance by empowering them inside and outside of the studio," added Academy Director Raymond Rodriguez. "José has embraced that philosophy throughout his prestigious career and makes our culture stronger and more vibrant as a result. We are excited to have him join the Joffrey family."

Carayol has held highly acclaimed roles with several European companies, performing and mastering ballet and contemporary repertoire in the best theaters in the world, including the Royal Opera House in London.

Additionally, Carayol is a judge at the Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP) and California Dance Classics and has served as guest teacher at numerous leading institutional ballet schools including Royal Ballet School, Orlando Ballet, and Cincinnati Ballet. His students have won the top awards at YAGP, Geìnee International Competition and Music Center Spotlight.

The Head of Studio Company and Trainee Program works closely with the Academy Director and The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet to maintain the highest standards of artistic excellence and educational programming. With the Artistic Director and staff, the Head of Studio Company and Trainee Program develops and maintains the syllabus and curriculum. This position is responsible for the training and development of the Trainees and Studio Company in class, rehearsals, and performances.

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, is committed to providing students of all ages, levels and backgrounds who have a desire to dance with an exceptional education built on a foundation of classical ballet. With the talents cultivated at the Joffrey Academy, students can pursue careers as professional dancers at companies throughout the world, higher education opportunities in dance, or success in other fields. Through the Joffrey Academy's programs, students develop a diverse set of skills including artistry, creativity, discipline and confidence. The Joffrey Academy's high-quality, educational programming forms future audiences and support for the Joffrey and builds the organization's reputation worldwide. The Academy occupies approximately 12,000 square feet among four state-of-the-art studios within the Exelon Education Center, housed at 10 E. Randolph Street in Joffrey Tower. Each studio meets the highest technical standard of dance flooring and sound systems, and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the high-profile corner of State and Randolph Streets.

The Joffrey Ballet gratefully acknowledges the generous support of Winning Works Sponsors Pritzker Foundation, Wilson Garling Foundation, Epstein Family Foundation and William Blair with Joffrey Board Member Rita Spitz. William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management.

To learn more about the Joffrey Academy of Dance and its programs visit joffrey.org/joffreyacademy.





