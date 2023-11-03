Jerry Seinfeld to Resume Record-Breaking Beacon Theatre Residency With 12 Shows This Winter

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the historic Beacon Theatre, where he will resume his record-breaking residency with a brand-new show. The upcoming dates include: January 12 and 13; February 2 and 3; and March 8 and 9, 2024, with performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on all six nights. Tickets will go on sale for all 12 performances to the general public on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.



Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.



His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.



In April 2023, Seinfeld celebrated his 100th performance at The Beacon as part of his historic residency, which initially began in January 2016. Seinfeld currently holds the record for the most comedy shows at the legendary venue with 105 performances.



Tickets for the 12 Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 via Click Here. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, November 11.

CONNECT WITH THE BEACON THEATRE AND MSG ENTERTAINMENT ON SOCIAL:

twitter.com/beacontheatre | facebook.com/beacontheatre | instagram.com/beacontheatre | linkedin.com/company/msg-entertainment





About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

