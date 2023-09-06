Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter

Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Mark Cortale will present Broadway star Jeremy Jordan in his much-anticipated Chicago debut, performing two shows only on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 pm and 8 pm in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted in Chicago. The award-winning actor/musician will bring his signature and thought-provoking style to Steppenwolf for the first time, showcasing a wide array of vocal styles across all genres of Broadway and pop music, with Benjamin Rauhala at the piano. Songs and tales from his storied career will include selections from Newsies, Smash, The Last 5 Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Waitress, and many more.



Tickets cost $75 – $150. A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12 pm (Noon). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Septemer 8, 2023 at 12 pm (Noon). For tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.



Following both performances, there will be a VIP Meet & Greet with Jeremy Jordan, where guests will have the opportunity to have items signed and pictures taken with Mr. Jordan. Only those patrons who purchase VIP Meet & Greet Tickets will have access to the reception; these tickets are located in the front rows and are extremely limited.



About the Artists





Jeremy Jordan is best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway, as well as his many roles on television including series regulars on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney's Tangled. He’s currently doing a return engagement as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Next up, he’ll star as the title role in the world premiere musical, The Great Gatsby, at Paper Mill Playhouse. Jeremy stars as the tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the new feature film, Spinning Gold. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington and Newsies live on stage. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son and Rock of Ages. He has guest starred on numerous television shows, including The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide. He is also the lead singer of "Age of Madness," a new rock band which launched last year. Follow @JeremyMJordan for all updates.



Benjamin Rauhala (piano) is one of the Broadway community's most trusted music directors and collaborators. He is the music supervisor, co-creator and “Fairy Godfairy” of Disney Princess – The Concert, which has been thrilling audiences worldwide since October of 2021. He worked as an arranger on the opening numbers of the 2022 and 2023 Tony Awards as well as the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards for Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, who he has collaborated closely with since 2012. Rauhala has toured the world since 2014 as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies, and in 2020, he was named “Best Musical Director” at the Broadway World Cabaret Awards. He has performed with The Boston Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra (at the Kenendy Center), the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, the LA Phil (at the Hollywood Bowl) and the Firdaus Orchestra, and in February of 2023 he headlined a sold-out concert of his arrangements at London’s Cadogan Hall. His Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, American Psycho and Pippin. Off-Broadway he worked on Hit List, The Secret Life of Bees, Alice by Heart and Joan of Arc: Into The Fire. He is also the music director for Halston star Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Award nominees Derek Klena, Jennifer Damiano, Kathryn Gallagher and Disney legend Jodi Benson, as well as Broadway’s original Anastasia, Christy Altomare, and married Frozen stars Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby. His pronouns are he/him/his. Follow him @brauhala



About the Presenters





Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America’s ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church—today Steppenwolf is the nation’s premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over—and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony® Awards—have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a membership series; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; and LookOut, a multi-genre performance series. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marked the opening of Steppenwolf’s landmark Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center—deepening the company’s commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Keating Crown is Chair of Steppenwolf’s Board of Trustees.



Mark Cortale is the producer of the new critically acclaimed Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical Days of Wine and Roses starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James that premiered this past June at The Atlantic Theater. He produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get by Mark Sonnenblick. He recently celebrated his twelfth and final season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown where he presented artists that included Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, Christine Ebersole and Megan Mullally. In 2020, he founded the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, Mark has commissioned five works to date including the following shows currently in development: Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean, Beautiful Little Fool with book by Mona Mansour music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau, Love Is Strange, with book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Table 17 by Douglas Lyons. Follow him @cortalemark

