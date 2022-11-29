Jane Lynch Returns To Raue Center For A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Raue Center For The Arts has announced "A Swingin' Little Christmas! Live in Concert" starring Jane Lynch and featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quartet will return for two shows this holiday season! Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at 8 p.m. on December 10 & 11, 2022

"We are so excited to welcome Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guererro Quartet back to Raue Center this holiday season," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "With talents ranging from 'Glee' and 'The Office' to 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Swingin' Little Christmas,' they are some of the nicest and most talented people to ever perform at Raue Center," he continues. "This is one of the most charming concerts we have ever had and will be so much fun for the whole family!"

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Lynch and her posse are back for a comically kitsch throwback to the old WWII USO canteen and the 1960's Christmas specials of yore! "A Swingin' Little Christmas" celebrates the album of the same name, with swingin' arrangements of Christmas classics and originals. Lynch is joined by fellow comedic actress Flannery of "The Office" and the oh-so-dapper "Glee" vocal arranger, Davis.

Together they navigate in and out of tight three-part harmonies, backed by the Tony Guerrero Quintet, whose leader penned the original tunes, including the comedic "Sentimental Christmas" and the more elegant "Winter's Never Cold (When You're Around)," which went to number eight on the Billboard charts. The show will also include covers of "We Three Kings" and an especially jaunty "Up on the Housetop."

Fresh from her iconic portrayal of Sue Sylvester on "Glee" and her Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in "Annie," Lynch will bring her comic skills and musical prowess to the theater stage. She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's "Hollywood Game Night." In 2015, she embarked on her own live concert tour, "See Jane Sing," with Flannery, Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet. The group released their holiday album, "A Swingin' Little Christmas," which landed a spot in the top 20 on the Billboard charts, in 2016.

Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's "The Office." Flannery's recent TV appearances include "Dancing with the Stars," "New Girl," "American Housewife," "Another Period" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Her original cult comedy lounge act, The Lampshades, regularly plays comedy festivals in and around Hollywood.

From six seasons of "Glee" to the latest releases from Tyler, The Creator, Barbra Streisand, and Childish Gambino, Davis's collaborations as a music producer, singer, and vocal arranger span the breadth of the entertainment industry. His career has recently shifted to producing TV and film, beginning with ABC's "Boy Band" and the feature film "Love Is Afoot!" Davis's other music producing and singing credits include Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 2017 halftime show, The People's Choice Awards, the feature film "Beauty and the Beast" and more.

The Tony Guerrero Quintet has been a staple of the Southern California jazz scene for many years. The quintet features Tony Guerrero (trumpet and piano), Matt Johnson (drums), Mark Visher (woodwinds), Dave Siebels (keyboards) and David Miller (stand-up bass). The quintet's brilliant original compositions and artful original arrangements of standards from the Great American Songbook are enjoyed by fans and critics alike.

Raue Center is also excited to announce that its very own Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble students will make an appearance to sing a holiday number during the show!

Tickets start at $50 for the general public and $35 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.