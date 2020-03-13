Jackalope Theatre Company Performances Will Continue as Scheduled

Jackalope Theatre Company has announced that all of its performances will go on as scheduled.

They have released the following statement:

Jackalope Theatre Company takes the health and safety of our audience, artists, staff, and volunteers seriously. You make Jackalope happen. We wanted to take a moment to update you as to what our current plans are, and what actions we are taking.

At this moment, all of our performances are scheduled to go on as usual. All Chicago Park District buildings remain open - feel free to check out the update from the Chicago Park District here.

With only 60 seats, seeing a show with us is a much different experience and level of risk than a large gathering. We are keeping our theatre as clean as possible. After every rehearsal or performance, we are wiping down high touch zones, such as armrests and door handles. We are also spraying down seating in the house with a disinfectant solution before and after each performance. We have hand sanitizer available at the box office. If a cast member, staff member, or volunteer is ill, we ask that they please stay home, seek medical treatment - if appropriate, and then wait a full 24 hours after a fever or other symptoms have passed before returning to the theatre. We would love to ask the same of our audience (see below, hassle-free exchanges!)

We believe sharing stories and engaging imagination is vital - particularly in times of duress, so we will do our best to be here for each other, safely.

If you are worried about being committed to a ticket:

Don't be! If you purchase a ticket and are feeling ill, immuno-supressed, or otherwise concerned - we are enacting a blanket exchange policy during this period of heightened health advisory and caution. If you cannot attend before the end of the run, we will happily roll your ticket into either a credit for the next show, or a donation - whichever you would prefer. If we or the Park District need to close, we will offer refunds or tickets rolled over to the next performance, again, whatever you prefer.

If there is no way you are leaving the house, but still want to show us some love, consider donating. Any support goes such a long way, and will ensure that we keep our ticket prices affordable. As we look to the future, we would be grateful for the gesture of confidence.

Mindful greetings and common reminders:

Jackalope will be thrilled to see you, as your support and community means so much to us. We will do our best to elbow-bump, Vulcan live-long-and-prosper, wave hello, and smile. We will try to be mindful to not shake hands and hug during this time, and we encourage you to do so too.

Don't forget: Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, regularly with soap and water, have hand sanitizer with you if possible, try as best you can not to touch your face, eyes, and mouth before washing hands.

We encourage you to stay up-to-date with city, state, and national government warnings about the virus, as situations can change rapidly and are location-dependent. Our team is following closely, and will honor all recommended actions.





