JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Announced At Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works presents: Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat..

A Pharaoh who looks a lot like Elvis, 12 singing and dancing brothers, a remarkable narrator and Joseph himself make this tuneful and colorful show a perfect for the holidays,

The first big hit from Andrew Lloyd Webber,

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. is directed by Music Theater Works artistic director Rudy Hogenmiller, conducted by Linda Madonia, and choreographed by Clayton Cross. This will be Rudy's final show as Music Theater Works' artistic director.

The cast includes Brian Acker (Joseph), Samantha Behen (Narrator), John Cardone (Jacob/Potiphar), and Tommy Thurston (Pharaoh). The children's chorus is comprised of members of the Youth Choral Theater of Chicago.

The design/production team is Richard Penrod and Jacqueline Penrod (scenic), Robert Kuhn (costume), Andrew H. Meyers (lighting), Aaron Quick (sound), Alice Salazar (hair and make-up) Jamie Karas (properties), Kate Leslie (stage manager) and Jim Davis (production manager).

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. is Music Theater Works' final production of 2019. The 2020 season will feature Mamma Mia! (June 6-14), Ragtime (August 22-30) the concert performance Richard Rodgers' Greatest Hits (October 2-11) and Billy Elliot (December 26-Jan. 3, 2021)

Tickets for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. begin at $34. Ages 25 and younger are half price (recommended for 8 and older). To order tickets, or for more information, call the Music Theater Works box office at 847 920 5360 or order online 24 hours a day at MusicTheaterWorks.com





