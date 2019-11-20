JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Announced At Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works presents: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

A Pharaoh who looks a lot like Elvis, 12 singing and dancing brothers, a remarkable narrator and Joseph himself make this tuneful and colorful show a perfect for the holidays, The first big hit from Andrew Lloyd Webber, who went on to compose JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, EVITA, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, ASPECTS OF LOVE, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and LOVE NEVER DIES.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is directed by Music Theater Works artistic director Rudy Hogenmiller, conducted by Linda Madonia, and choreographed by Clayton Cross.

The cast includes Brian Acker (Joseph), Samantha Behen (Narrator), John Cardone (Jacob/Potiphar), and Tommy Thurston (Pharaoh).

The design/production team is Richard Penrod and Jacqueline Penrod (scenic), Robert Kuhn (costume), Andrew H. Meyers (lighting), Aaron Quick (sound), Alice Salazar (hair and make-up) Jamie Karas (properties), Kate Leslie (stage manager) and Jim Davis (production manager).

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is Music Theater Works' final production of 2019. The 2020 season will feature MAMMA MIA! (June 6-14), RAGTIME (August 22-30) the concert performance RICHARD RODGER'S GREATEST HITS (October 2-11) and BILLY ELLIOT (December 26-Jan. 3, 2021)

Tickets for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT begin at $34. Ages 25 and younger are half price (recommended for 8 and older). To order tickets, or for more information, call the Music Theater Works box office at 847 920 5360 or order online 24 hours a day at MusicTheaterWorks.com





