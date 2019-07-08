Invisible Man Productions Presents Hip-Hop Orchestra on August 24

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra make their Chicago debut on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7:30PM at the Auditorium Theatre, presented by Invisible Man Productions. This one-night-only "part B-boy, part Beethoven" event combines hip-hop, a fierce soul songstress, a party-rocking DJ, and a fire-breathing MC with a live orchestra that features strings, horns, woodwinds, and piano.

Fronted by husband-and-wife duo Thee Phantom and The Phoenix, the ensemble is only the third hip-hop group to headline New York's legendary Carnegie Hall. Thee Phantom (Jeffrey McNeill) got his start at just 8 years old, mixing together Beethoven's Fifth Symphony with the Beastie Boys' track "Paul Revere." He was the first hip-hop artist to perform at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, joined by musicians from The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. Thee Phantom has released the original albums Hero Complex, Making of an Underdog, and Maniac Maestro. The Phoenix (Andrea McNeill), who serves as the Mistress of Ceremonies, has toured internationally as a vocalist and MC and is featured on Thee Phantom's three albums.

Learn more about Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra in the ensemble's web-series "Making of the Orchestra."

Tickets start at $39 and are available online at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by phone at 312.341.2300, or in person at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people.

