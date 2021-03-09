Illinois Philharmonic's First-Ever Solo Concert Series Streams Through March 31

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) continues its popular IPO Reimagined virtual season with the orchestra's first-ever solo performance concert series filmed in IPO's beautiful home venue, Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, now available to stream through March 31.

The hour-long concert spotlights six IPO musicians-Marilyn Bourgeois (piano), Beth Bryngelson (flute), Ricardo Castañeda (oboe), Erin Kozakis (bassoon), Kerena Moeller (cello), and Concert Master Azusa Tashiro (violin)-who pair their performances with personal insights that reveal their affinity for the works they've selected.

Later this month from March 21-April 4, IPO presents its twelfth annual Rising Star Showcase virtual fundraising concert, which offers music students in the South Suburbs a chance to perform before a virtual audience. Tickets for both concerts are $15 and are now available at ipomusic.org.

"Our six IPO musicians did a stellar job curating a series of solo performances and the video editing by our friends at Waveform Media resulted in a program that feels more like a one-on-one conversation than a traditional concert experience," said IPO Artistic Director Stilian Kirov. "Our goal throughout our reimagined season has been to use filmed concerts as a way to zoom in on various artists and instruments that don't often see the spotlight during a full orchestra performance, and this concert does so beautifully."

During the solo concert series, each musician takes the stage for 7-10 minutes and offers personal insights ranging in subject matter - from their love of a composer to sharing interesting facts about their instrument. Oboe player Ricardo Castañeda shares how he was chosen by Salvadorian composer Manuel Carcache to present the U.S. premiere of the Variantes para Oboe Solo for this concert. Castañeda also performs William Ferris's Reflection for Oboe Solo, a work that Ferris chose Castañeda to premiere in Chicago in 1999.

Also during the program, IPO Concert Master and violinist Azusa Tashiro shares why she chose to perform work by Chen Yi for this concert, stating, "As an Asian woman myself, I feel like in society our voice is still very small and almost never heard. As a performer it's my mission and responsibility to represent my gender and ethnic group and I was very happy to be able to do that today."

Later this month, IPO will host its twelfth annual Rising Star Showcase fundraising concert, featuring solo performances by young musicians ranging in ages from 12 to 18 who reside in Flossmoor, Frankfort, Lemont, Park Forest, as well as Valparaiso, Indiana. The annual program is emceed by Albert M. Jackson, Director of the South Holland Master Chorale, and is presented by "The Friends of the IPO," a volunteer group that supports the orchestra by hosting several fundraising activities, helping with mailings and other activities. All proceeds benefit IPO.