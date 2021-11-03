Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Holiday Programming

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra has announced holiday offerings plus a unique opportunity to gift "mini musical concerts" to loved ones via IPO's new Holiday IPOgrams. After a triumphant return to the stage in October, IPO continues their 44th season with Mozart and Beethoven, featuring a quartet of IPO principal wind players as soloists for Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Then, IPO closes 2021 with the family-friendly musical program Back Together for the Holidays on December 11 at 3:00 p.m., when the orchestra brings to life Howard Blake's The Snowman, narrated by Chicago-based Grammy-winning baritone Bill McMurray. Both concerts will be performed at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College 6601 W College Dr, Palos Heights. Tickets start at $27 and are now available for purchase at ipomusic.org.

The Mozart and Beethoven concert on November 13, conducted by Kirov, opens with Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for Winds featuring four of IPO's own principal wind players as soloists; Naomi Bensdorf Frisch (oboe), Erin Kozakis (bassoon), Trevor O'Riordan (clarinet) and Lee Shirer (french horn). Rounding out the concert is Beethoven's delightfully light-hearted Symphony No. 8.

Howard Blake's The Snowman-about a boy who goes on an adventure with his magical snowman-will be brought to life on December 11 during the Back Together for the Holidays concert. Grammy award winning baritone Bill McMurray joins the orchestra as the narrator. This festive, family-friendly concert also features arrangements of classic holiday songs like Welcome Sweet Christmas; O Come, O Come Emmanuel; and Jingle Bells.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's IPOgrams are now available for purchase as holiday gifts. With a minimum donation of $25, the public can purchase Holiday IPOgrams - a personalized experience where an IPO musician calls the IPOgram recipient, sharing a personalized greeting and live musical performance over the phone.



"There's nothing like the gift of music, especially around the holidays," said Kirov. "We hope our new Holiday IPOgrams allow people to spread unexpected cheer, joy and music to loved ones near and far, via a personalized phone greeting and performance, from one of our many esteemed artists.

"The beauty of our IPOgrams is they really bridge that gap from the stage to the seat. Between a friendly, personal phone chat and a short performance, the musicians become more than a musician onstage. They become someone the music lover feels connected to."

More information can be found at ipomusic.org/ipograms.