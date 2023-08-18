Idle Muse Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team for JUNE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND

Idle Muse Theatre Company has revealed the cast for its production of Jane: Abortion and the Underground, written by Paula Kamen and directed by Morgan Manasa, September 16 - October 15, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for Jane: Abortion and the Underground includes two preview performances Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Press night is Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20, $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

"Jane" was the code name for an underground service in Chicago, run by a collective of housewives and students, that brought safe and affordable abortions to 11,000 women from 1969 to 1973. Based on interviews with the women who ran this legendary organization before Roe v. Wade, Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the stories of the fight for freedom over their bodies that continues today.

Jane: Abortion and the Underground has been produced around the country by theater companies and colleges. In 2022, (HBO) MAX (previously HBO) premiered the documentary, “The Janes,” produced by the son of Jane member Judith Arcana, Daniel Arcana, to which playwright Kamen contributed a source, Crystal, from her play research. In the fall of 2019, a NYC off-Broadway celebrity reading of the play was held with Ana Gasteyer, Monique Coleman, Kathy Najimy, Cynthia Nixon and others.

Idle Muse’s cast includes Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Sunny); Jennifer Mohr~, (she/her, Ruth); Elizabeth MacDougald~ (she/her, Alice); Jamie Redwood~ (she/her, Nancy/Jane 2/Prosecutor); Joel Thompson~ (he/him, Reverend); Meghann Tabor (she/her, Judith); Kristen Alesia (she/her/they/them, Jody); Troy Schaeflein+/~ (he/him, Doctor C); Jillian Leff (she/her, Heather); Catarina Evans (any with respect, Micki); Laura Jones Macknin~ (she/her, playwright/VO); Aleta Soron (she/her, Lory); and Understudies Katy Crow (she/her), Lauren Paige (she/her), Boomer Lusink (he/him), Elina Walchuk (she/her) and Donnea Jackson (she/her).

The creative team includes Morgan Manasa (she/her, director); Shellie DiSalvo~ (she/her/they/them, production manager); Line Bower (they/them, technical director); Kayla Menz^ (they/them, intimacy designer); Laura Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer (he/him, music & sound designer); Elizabeth Monti (she/her, costume designer); Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, properties designer/health safety officer); Wynn Lee (they/them, scenic designer); Roxie Kooi (she/her, stage manager); Beth Bruins (she/her, assistant stage manager) Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, board member at large/literary director); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, artistic director); Mara Kovacevic (she/her, treasurer/box office manager); Kati Lechner~ (she/her director of fundraising/health safety officer) and GinaMarie Hoskins (she/her, marketing).

~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member

ABOUT Morgan Manasa DIRECTOR

Morgan Manasa is a graduate of the Chicago College of Performing Arts and Theatre Conservatory at Roosevelt University and has been a theatre maker in Chicago for the past 20 years. Manasa returned to the Idle Muse stage in its production of Upon This Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre (Captain/Bawd). She has been in Idle Muse’s Best for Winter (Time, and other roles) and directed In The Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) as well as The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Jeff Recommended). Manasa is an ensemble member of Babes With Blades Theatre Company where she’s been seen in their production of Henry V (Fluellen) and Witch Slap (Goody Blunt). She has directed a handful of one acts and 10 minute play festivals, but made her mainstage directorial debut with Arthur M. Jolly’s The Lady Demands Satisfaction (Jeff Recommended) with Babes with Blades.

ABOUT IDLE MUSE THEATRE COMPANY

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s mission is to produce theatre that is transporting, timely and true. The company was established in 2006 by theatre artists interested in exploring the relationship between individuals and the worlds they inhabit. Seeking to create production opportunities for themselves and other artists, they established a modern ‘guild’ of players and environment where theatre artists of different experiences and backgrounds could develop their craft. Today, IMTC remains focused on the following core values:

Transporting: We believe that great theatre removes both audience members and artists from their respective reality and transports them to another world.

Timely: We believe that human connection can be accomplished through meaningful, relevant, and accessible storytelling here and now.

True: We believe in unflinching honesty in the playing and storytelling. In 2022, Idle Muse Theatre Company also began a profit share model with artists and team members for each production. In addition to any stipend or payment for services, a full 50% of all box office revenue is reserved and divided evenly among the cast and production team.

COVID policy: At this time, Idle Muse is not requiring masks or proof of vaccination from audience members. However, Idle Muse is continuing to monitor the evolving public health situation and will update this guidance as necessary to protect the safety of our audience, cast and production team.