Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT, March 23 - April 23

Idle Muse Theatre Company has announced the cast for its world premiere production of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, March 23 - April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for The Last Queen of Camelot includes two preview performances Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.

The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20 with $15 tickets for students and seniors and $10 tickets for Thursday Industry Nights at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company box office, 773.340.9438.

At the twilight of a legendary age, Guinevere and Morgan, the two most powerful women in Camelot, each seek to claim control of their destiny. In a kingdom defined by magic, intrigue and adventure, both women walk a dangerous path to overcome the other. As Arthur's final battle approaches, romance and reality collide in a fight to determine who will shape the future.

The cast includes Caty Gordon-Hall (Queen Guinevere); Jennifer Mohr (Lady Elaine/Spirit of the Lake); Elizabeth MacDougald (Morgan Le Fay); Jamie Redwood (Clarrissant/Sir Percival); Joel Thompson (King Arthur); Jack Sharkey (Sir Lancelot); Xavier Lagunas (Sir Mordered); Troy Schaeflein (Sir Kay/Shade of Accolon); Ross Compton (Sir Gawaine); Brendan Hutt (Sir Dagonet); Laura Jones Macknin (Merlin); Anasazi Bhakti (u/s Morgan); Katy Crow (u/s Clarrissant/Sir Percival); Orion Lay-Sleeper (u/s Sir Dagonet); Maxwell Peters (u/s Sir Kay/Shade of Accolon); Andre Colin (u/s Sir Gawaine) and Whitney Ann Bates (u/s Guinevere).

The creative team includes Evan Jackson (adapter and director); Shellie DiSalvo/^/~ (production manager/assistant director); Libby Beyreis (violence designer); Jen Mickelson (intimacy designer); Laura Wiley (lighting & projection designer); Kati Lechner (music director/covid compliance officer); L.J. Luthringer (music & sound designer); Amanda Freja Johanson (costume designer); Tristan Brandon (properties designer/literary manager/dramaturg/covid compliance officer); Stina Taylor (scenic designer); Carrie Hardin (speech and dialect coach); Lindsey Chidester (stage manager); Beth Bruins (assistant stage manager); Michael Dalberg (board member at large); Mara Kovacevic (treasurer/box office manager) and GinaMarie Hoskins (marketing).

Evan Jackson serves as the artistic director of Idle Muse Theatre Company, a position he has had the honor of holding since the company's inception. He has directed 14 previous productions for Idle Muse Theatre Company, including last season's Upon this Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre; Best for Winter, being a short Shakespeare adapted from the Winter's Tale and other works, and Equivocation; The Lion in Winter and Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure (both Jeff-Recommended); The Hound of the Baskervilles; The Talking Cure; Rites and Sacrifices, a world premiere by Chicago playwright Jennifer L. Mickelson, Enchanted April; The Scullery Maid. He was also director and co-adapter of Shotgun Shakespeare: What the Weird Sisters Saw with Idle Muse's Literary Director Tristan Brandon. Outside directing projects include several short plays in the Martin de Maat New Works Festival at Boxer Rebellion Theatre and two summers serving as assistant director for Shakespeare on the Green in Lake Forest. Jackson is a graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University, where he received his MFA in Directing.

Idle Muse Theatre Company's mission is to produce theatre that is transporting, timely and true. The company was established in 2006 by theatre artists interested in exploring the relationship between individuals and the worlds they inhabit. Seeking to create production opportunities for themselves and other artists, they established a modern 'guild' of players and environment where theatre artists of different experiences and backgrounds could develop their craft. Today, IMTC remains focused on the following core values:

Transporting: We believe that great theatre can move both audience members and artists from their respective reality and transport them to another world.



In 2022, Idle Muse Theatre Company began a profit share model with artists and team members for each production. In addition to any stipend or payment for services, a full 50% of all box office revenue is reserved and divided evenly among the cast and production team, with what remains reinvested solely in future productions.

COVID policy: Masks are to be worn at all times while in The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre when patrons are not actively eating or drinking. Idle Muse is continuing to

monitor the evolving public health situation and will update this guidance as necessary to protect the safety of our audience, cast and production team.

Idle Muse Theatre Company is proud to announce the cast for its world premiere production of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, March 23 - April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for The Last Queen of Camelot includes two preview performances Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. Press night is Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20 with $15 tickets for students and seniors and $10 tickets for Thursday Industry Nights at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company box office, 773.340.9438.