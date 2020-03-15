Idle Muse Suspends Performances of IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY)

Idle Muse Theatre Company has been closely following the developing situation with Covid-19 Coronavirus and has made the decision to suspend performances of IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) for the remainder of this weekend.

The following statement has been released:

Although our performances take place in a small venue, we are acting out of an abundance of caution and joining the rest of the Chicago Theater Community, which is standing together to help flatten the curve.

Our hope is to re-evaluate in the coming week as the situation continues to develop and return soon with further updates. In the meantime, our box office will be reaching out to ticket holders to address refunds and credits. Thank you all for your patience and ongoing support of Chicago storefront theater.





