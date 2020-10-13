IT'S SHOWTIME With Rikki Lee Welcomes New Works Virtual Festival Producer Kevin Pollack

The popular weekly radio program offers a glimpse into the world of entertainment, including stage, film, and television.

On Friday, October 16, radio host Rikki Lee Travolta welcomes New Works Virtual Festival producer Kevin Pollack to 101.5 FM's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee airing at 3 PM Central. The popular weekly radio program offers a glimpse into the world of entertainment, including stage, film, and television.

The New Works Virtual Festival will take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st. It is produced by Pollack, Jim Auld, and Bart Shatto. Chaz Ebert serves as executive producer. The event will stream video readings of 20 new scripts featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and all-star Broadway and Hollywood cast members.

NWVF's lineup of 20 plays in 7 days will consist of non-musical pieces; both full length and one-act plays, screenplays, and television pilots. The festival will be streamed at no charge, although donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go to the Actors Fund.

On the Friday, October 16 radio interview, Pollack will provide a look behind the scenes into how NWVF is being created and the outpouring of support from Broadway's incredible collection of stars participating in the readings.

Participants lending their talents to NWVF include Tony winners Anthony Crivello, Santino Fontana, Shuler Hensely, John Rubinstein, and Tonya Pinkins; Tony-nominees Robert Cuccioli, Caremen Cusack, Andy Grotelueschen, Richard Kind, Liz Larsen, Eva Noblezada, Mary Testa, Daniel Jenkins, and Kevin Chamberlin; Oscar Winner Marlee Matlin; Emmy winners Ted Louis, Robert Wuhl, and Bruce Vilanch; and Emmy nominees Christy Carlson Romano, George Wendt, Mia Moraisand and Jackie Hoffman..

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP. Those outside the broadcast area can live stream the show at www.HuntleyRadio.com. Past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee are available as podcasts at: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

Travolta was the first celebrity guest star in the Tony n' Tina's Wedding environmental theater hit, starting in Chicago and then branching out to revive ticket sales for productions around the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He can currently be seen in the feature The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor-Compton and can next be seen in director Ryan Ohm's film Vampirus.

Like and subscribe to the New Works Virtual Festival on Facebook and YouTube as well as @newworksvirtualfestival on Instagram and @NWVfestival on Twitter for announcements and information. Use the hashtags #NWVFest and #20playsin7days for all related content.

Founded in 1882, The Actor's Fund is a national human services organization designed to meet the needs of the entertainment community. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, healthcare and insurance counseling, senior care, and secondary career development.

