IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

A legendary holiday-film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye will be brought to theatrical life when Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse presents the eagerly awaited return of Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS. Running at the Rock Island dinner theatre through Dec. 28, this Tony-nominated treat featuring timeless hits such as “Blue Skies,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let Me Sing and I'm Happy,” “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and is being presented by a topnotch team of professional actors.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS will be playing at Circa '21 through Dec. 28, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre's waitstaff the Bootleggers will also precede all performances. Ticket prices are $70 for the Friday - Sunday dinner-and-show productions and $63 for the Wednesday shows. Reduced prices for students, seniors, and groups of 12 or more are also available.

In this musical delight for all ages, World War II veterans and best pals Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have become partners in a song-and-dance act after returning from overseas. Looking for love, they follow the duo of beautiful singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes to a gig at a lodge in Vermont, only to discover that the nearly bankrupt lodge where they were hired to perform is owned by their former commander General Waverly. With Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, the cherished film classic is celebrated in a production filled with dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written! Its score boasts such beloved numbers as “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Sisters,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the ageless title tune.

With the show last produced at Circa '21 in 2022, the theatre's latest rendition of WHITE CHRISTMAS is being directed and choreographed by venue veteran Ashley Becher, whose previous productions for the Rock Island theatre include “The Addams Family,” “A Christmas Story: The Musical” and this past summer's “Chicago.” Area favorite Ron May serves as the show's musical director and among the many admired Circa '21 talents in the cast, Kyle DeFauw “Chicago,” “Disney's Beauty & the Beast” and Bobby Becher “Come from Away” and “Jersey Boys” reprise their respective 2022 roles as song-and-dance men Bob Wallace and Phil Davis.

Claire McPartland and Sarah Beth Ganey portray singing sisters Betty and Judy Hayes, Paul Gregory Nelson plays General Waverly and the gifted WHITE CHRISTMAS ensemble is completed by: Brynne Davidson; Topher Elliott; Hanna Marie Felver; Sarah Hayes; John Henderson; A.C. Lam; Kiera Lynn; Gregory Naman; Elly Rebeka; Savannah Rhodes; Elena Skadal; Dace Sommer; Samuel Sommer and Tristan Tapscott.

The dinner theatre's entire staff is excited to present the return of this ever-popular holiday musical and urges patrons to make reservations quickly for what is sure to be an unforgettable start to the venue's spectacular 49th season. Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations and treat your entire family to the holiday gift that is Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS!