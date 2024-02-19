IN QUIETNESS Extended At A Red Orchid Theatre

A Red Orchid Theatre will present a one-week extension for their Chicago Premiere IN QUIETNESS by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Ensemble Member dado. IN QUIETNESS will now close March 10, 2024 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago. Tickets ($20-$45) are available online, or by calling the theatre box office at (312) 943-8722.

A former consultant follows her born-again husband to a Southern Baptist seminary. There, she enrolls as a student at the Homemaking House, the nation’s premier training ground for future homemakers and a place where marital bliss means never having to say thank you for cleaning the toilet. IN QUIETNESS asks us all to consider how fidelity to self, family, community, and faith coexist as we work to manifest our futures.

Cast: Kirsten Fitzgerald (Terri) with Brittany Burch (Max), Alexandra Chopson (Beth), Joe Edward Metcalfe (Paul), and Adam Shalzi (Dusty). Understudies are Will Burden (U/S Paul), Jasper Johnson (U/S Dusty), Jin Park (U/S Beth), and Halie Robinson (U/S Max)

Creative Team: Grant Sabin (Scenic Design), Kotryna Hilko (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Amina Gilbert (Assistant Lighting Design), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Design), Rowan Doe (Properties Design), Christina Gorman (Intimacy Director), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Hannah Bolstad (Master Electrician), Lauren Lassus Stage Manager), Josh Fitch (Assistant Stage Manager), Patrick Starner (Production Manager), and Brady Johnson (Dramaturg).

