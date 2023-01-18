Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Returns To The Joyce

Performances run February 14-19.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) celebrates the 45th anniversary of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago with its first return engagement in three years. The aptly-titled evening of diverse offerings, Sapphire Season, will play The Joyce Theater from February 14-19. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Now under the leadership of newly-appointed Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago returns to The Joyce to celebrate the company's 45th year of artistic excellence with a dynamic mix of audience and company favorites. Demonstrating the full spectrum of what HSDC can accomplish and pushing the boundaries of what contemporary dance is and can be, the cutting-edge artists take on a mixed bill of five works.

﻿

The program includes a remarkable solo excerpt from Kyle Abraham's The Bystander, originally created for HSDC in 2019, and the captivating duet Ne Me Quitte Pas by Spenser Theberge. The company continues its more than 20-year artistic relationship with Ohad Naharin with his iconic B/olero. The program is rounded out by two recent additions to the company's repertoire for its 44th season: the sweeping As the Wind Blows by Amy Hall Garner, following its praised world premiere, and Aszure Barton's show-stopper BUSK, which layers intricate choreographic structures that give way to the nuances of the individual. The diverse offerings from Hubbard Street Dance Chicago showcase exactly why the company remains at the forefront of contemporary dance, honoring the resilience, precision, and versatility of its dancers in front of New York audiences once again.




