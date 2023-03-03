Hit The Jackpot at CircEsteem's Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

CircEsteem has announced the return of Casino Night, a night of both winning and giving back to the communities we serve.

Join CircEsteem on Saturday, March 11th, from 6PM to 10PM at CircEsteem Headquarters' Youth Center located at 4730 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL. This will be the last event held at CircEsteem before our extensive renovation, with construction beginning in April. Casino Night 2023 is open to the public, especially welcoming our Uptown neighbors, businesses, and organizations to join us for a fun-filled evening!

Games aren't played towards cash prizes at this fundraiser. However, at the end of the night you'll exchange your chips for prize tickets, which you can use to increase your chances of winning the prize of your choice! Have you been daydreaming about your next spa day? Wondering where you should book your next wine tasting with your friends? Or maybe eyeing some gorgeous jewelry for a loved one? Well, don't look too far! CircEsteem has the answer for you, and it'll be waiting for you on March 11th! Come bet the farm for your chance to win some fantastic prizes through raffles! All invitees will receive $30 worth of casino chips with their admission ticket to jumpstart their night, with more chips available for purchase to keep your raffle tickets and night flourishing. You do not want to miss this evening of games, excellent music, drinks, prizes, and company you'll want to know and keep for a lifetime.

Admission tickets are $40 and are available to purchase online at: www.circesteem.org/events. You'll also be able to purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event.

CircEsteem has been a staple in the Uptown neighborhood for 22-years as an epicenter for youth. Founded in 2001, CircEsteem's mission is to unite youth across all backgrounds and identities by fostering self-esteem and mutual respect through the practice and performance of circus arts. CircEsteem provides programming in 19 Chicago communities. These programs consist of after-school and weekend activities designed to increase social-emotional learning while gaining confidence through exposure to circus arts.

All proceeds from Casino Night will go towards CircEsteem's operational costs. With your generosity, the organization is able to keep all after-school programs free and the facility top-notch to continue serving Chicago youth.