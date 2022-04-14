High Concept Labs Shares as Open Call For New Board Members

High Concept Labs (HCL), a multi-disciplinary arts organization providing accessible artist residencies for artists across disciplines interested in opening their process through experimentation, discovery, and community exchange, seeks passionate and inspired individuals to join their Board of Directors and shape the future of the organization.



Led by founding member and Co-Chair Kevin Simmons and Co-Chair Peter Taub (formerly MCA), HCL's Board of Directors is expanding membership and diversity in perspective, experience, identity, and background; seeking to add two to three new members by mid-summer through an open call. They are seeking strategic thinkers, community organizers, arts advocates, and artists. All individuals interested in supporting the work of HCL, growing and strengthening the mission and organization, furthering HCL programs and visibility, and becoming more involved with the work of artists in the creative development process are strongly encouraged to apply. Since 2009, HCL has supported 200+ artists and arts collectives in the development of new work, dedicated to making resources accessible to artists committed to experimentation, collaboration, discovery, and community engagement. HCL provides artists with access to free studio space and sharing/performance opportunities, along with mentorship and curatorial support, connecting them with potential collaborators or think-partners, individual grant-writing support, and in many cases, targeted organizational grant writing by HCL in support of their projects. Resources to artists are expanded through HCL's valued partners across the city and especially on Chicago's South and West side.



Each year, the residency cohort is composed of diverse artists across the spectrum of performing and experiential artistic disciplines, cross-pollinating ideas, pushing each other to open their creative processes while they delve deep into their own work, motivations, and desired outcomes. This year, artists are working across dance, music, film, sculpture, choreography, sound art, design, theatre, puppetry, writing, installation, fashion, music composition, lighting design, and multidisciplinary arts mediums.



Interested persons should visit highconceptlabs.org/open-call-for-board-members for more information on the search and how to apply, or reach out to info@highconceptlabs.org with questions.