High Concept Labs Presents Art Jam: South Fork Edition

High Concept Laboratories NFP (HCL), a Chicago-based artist residency, invites fans of theater, dance, and multidisciplinary performances to Art Jam: South Fork Edition at Co-Prosperity Sphere (3219 S. Morgan) on June 22 at 7pm for an evening of cutting-edge, never-before-seen work from HCL's artists in residence Karen Christopher/Etheridge & Persighetti, Maggie Kubley, Jennifer Ligaya, and Baudouin Saintyves. The fundraiser event is co-sponsored by Co-Prosperity Sphere, and will also feature refreshments and drinks from Kimski and Marz Brewing.

"Our core mission at High Concept Labs is to connect artists with audiences, and Art Jam: South Fork Edition delivers big," said Yolanda Cesta Cursach, HCL artistic director and curator of the event. "As our first event with our partners at Co-Prosperity Sphere, HCL is decentralizing where creative production happens and gets seen in Chicago. This event is built around a unique grouping of dancers, media artists, and composers - all HCL artists - who are tapping into physical, conceptual, experiential and scientific means in their creative inquiries."

Artists included in the Art Jam are currently engaged in HCL's Artist Residency program and represent a range of creative practices across theater, dance, and performance:

Karen Christopher and Etheridge & Persighetti perform a brief intervention as part of THICK TIME RADIO STATION, a series that occupies three locations on the South Side and runs for fifteen contiguous days to focus participants and audiences on the idea of transmission and reception of imperceptible influences. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/karen-christopher/

Maggie Kubley presents excerpts from "Safety Coffin," which invites audiences to explore feelings regarding death through original music, installation pieces, video, and various performance mediums. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/maggie-kubley/

Jennifer Ligaya presents an installation as part of the "Ligaya Project(s)," which uses visual/graphic, sound, movement, and text research and exploration as tools archiving individuals' ancestral knowledge systems in order to access languages at their root. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/jennifer-ligaya/

Baudouin Saintyves presents excerpts from "Shapes of Emergence," which integrates an orchestrated live music performance and Baudouin Saintyves' current physics lab experimentation in fluid dynamics and electronic music controllers and softwares. This testing of "meta-objects" as self-organized phenomena is a blurring of the distinction between creative intention and the dynamic physical world. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/baudouin-saintyves/

Tickets at: high-concept-labs.ticketleap.com/art-jam-south-fork-edition/





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You