HOTEL VIOLET Checks In At RHINOFEST 2020

Chicago-based creative force, Violet, presents a multi-media 'live music video' performance to this year's annual experimental play festival.

[Chicago, IL] - Labyrinth Arts & Performance Collective, and Violet Incorporated are proud to announce "Hotel Violet" a live music video experience exploring sex, death, neurodivergence and love starring transgender horror pop goddess, Violet (Bipolar Bitch, Doctor Death Crush, Redwood). "Hotel Violet" is part of the 31st annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, which is co-produced by Curious Theater Branch and Prop Theater.

"Hotel Violet" promises new theatrical style and highly unique concert aesthetics, with object manipulation, and dance; featuring dancers Marlana Carlon (Prop Thtr, Curious Theatre Branch, Tellin' Tales Theatre), Diane Hamm (Labyrinth Arts Collective), Lesley Keller-Reed (Ethos Episode 1, Uncertainsea, Ohne Dich) & Cristina McCrystal (The McCrystalizor, Beast Women, Uploose Odditorium).

"Our culture is rife with harmful and dangerous misconceptions about transgender people as well as people with DID. "Hotel Violet" is an explosive destruction of the superficial concepts the world holds about neurodivergence and a glorious affirmation of the divine joy of living with brutal, constant honesty." - Violet

Violet is a transgender songwriter/producer/performer based in Chicago. She has created and performed her own work since early childhood. Heightened reality and spectacle have always been at the forefront of her artistic practice, substantiated by honest and vulnerable expesssions her personal experiences. She received a BFA in Theatre Performance from Western Michigan University in 2010 where she focused mainly on acting and direction.

Violet was diagnosed with DID (dissociative identity disorder) in mid 2019. She is one of several 'alters' that inhabit and control her body. True to form she is using her creative talents to explore and express her struggles and triumphs with her neurodivergence.

Guest appearance from Boys vs. Girls https://www.facebook.com/boysversusgirls86/

Projections, shadow play, and light visuals by Paul Brennan (Beckett: A Show about Nothingness, Uploose Odditorium, Alive in the Flesh) & Sarah Stevens (Bummer Camp Media, Ghost Show)

Music by Violet & DJ Rojazu (Uploose Odditorium, Soundasleep Collective) https://www.mixcloud.com/rojazu/

Welcome to Hotel Violet. Your room is waiting.

Performances at:

Prop Thtr - 3502-04 N Elston, Chicago, Illinois 60618

10:30pm Saturdays January 18 & 25 February 1,8,15 and 22.

Tickets available at:

https://dime.io/events/hotel-violet/

$15 online (or pay what you can at the door.)

Sound Production: ESS, Violet, and Rojazu - Projection Design: Paul Brennan, Sara Stevens - Costume Design: Diane Hamm - Props: Diane Hamm - Choreography: Diane Hamm - Lighting Design: Ricki J Pettinato - Media and Marketing: Michael Sacco-Gibson





