HITLER'S TASTERS Announced At North Shore Center

The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd.) brings its next revolutionary play, Hitler's Tasters to the Northlight Theatre space July 5-14. Directed by Sarah Norris, Hitler's Tasters presents the story of the young German women who were forced to risk their lives daily to ensure Hitler was not poisoned by his meals. Based on true stories with a modern twist, Michelle Kholos Brooks' script will be presented at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival following the play's run in Skokie. Tickets range from $32 to $46 and are available now at the North Shore Center box office, www.NorthShoreCenter.org and by calling (847) 673-6300.

"This play is fascinating in that it presents a historic story in a very contemporary way, something that you might expect to see in one of Chicago's storefront theaters or at a festival of new plays such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival," said Michael Pauken, General Manager of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. "Chicago's North Shore has sophisticated audiences that gravitate to theater that is thought-provoking and we are happy to provide them the opportunity to see this new play."

The production, from New Light Theater Project, was met with critical acclaim during its run in New York with American Theatre Magazine calling it, "a great essay on the banality of evil and how people sign up to do evil as long as it serves their purpose. And I also found myself to be extremely entertained." New York Theatre Review said, "nothing short of breathtaking," and Tony Award-winning director Susan Stroman hailed it as "one of the best evenings I've spent in the theater in a long time. It was interesting, entertaining, upsetting and made you think."

Hitler's Tasters, which made its world premiere at Centenary Stage in New Jersey, is a dark comedy focused on the young women who were forced to sample food to be sure it was safe to eat before it was presented to Hitler. But living in constant stress would be exhausting, so instead of being consumed by terror, they gossip and dream, they question and dance; they want to love, laugh, and above all, they want to survive.

Hitler's Tasters will perform at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. Discounted show packages are available in combination with the North Shore Center's summer theatre productions, Wiesenthal (June 26-30), Hitler's Tasters (July 5-14) and Renée Taylor's My Life on a Diet (July 16 - August 4). For tickets or more information, please call (847) 673-6300, visit www.NorthShoreCenter.org or the North Shore Center box office located at 9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, Illinois, 60077.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You