HIT HER WITH THE SKATES Suspends Performances In Accordance With Chicago Theater League

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES, a new musical about life, love and the roller rink starring American Idol power couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, in accordance with the Chicago Theater League advisement for the health and safety of everyone, is suspending performances effective immediately. The world premiere of the Chicago production at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 North Halsted St., Chicago, IL, will now be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Preview performances will resume on Tuesday, April 21. Previously purchased tickets may be refunded or exchanged.

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES is a coming of age story with a twist. It's 1994 and Rock star, Jacqueline Miller has a lot to celebrate. She's headlining her first national tour, has a hit record and is riding high. In the midst of this, she has agreed to kick off the gala re-opening of her beloved childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head on, Jacqueline takes a retrospective journey back to 1977 and finds herself again when she meets up with her 12-year-old self and all of the people who have made her who she is. From the wisdom of the Ouija Board to the power of All-Skate Saturday, the family-friendly musical HIT HER WITH THE SKATES explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love while still being true to yourself.

"Chicago, we are here for you and excited to continue our journey to bring HIT HER WITH THE SKATES home. Keeping our audience and company members safe is our top priority at this time. Forward Motion!" said HIT HER WITH THE SKATES creative producer Christine Rea.

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES individual tickets are now on sale. Tickets range from $40 - $79 with a select number of $99 premium seats available. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling (312) 988-9000. Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Group Theater Tix at (312) 423-6612. For more information, visit www.HitHerWithTheSkates.com.

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES, co-created by Christine Rea (Book/Lyrics) and Rick Briskin (Music/Lyrics), is a new musical for all ages about life, love and the roller rink. Inspired by the gang at a 1977 Chicago Southside roller rink, HIT HER WITH THE SKATES explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love while still being true to yourself.





