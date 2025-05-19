HAMILTON Returns To Chicago In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago has announced that HAMILTON will return to Chicago for a multi-week engagement beginning March 4, 2026 through April 26, 2026, at the CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe).

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, Alexis Brown and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and is available everywhere nationwide.

Group tickets for 10+ are available now by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710. Current Broadway In Chicago subscribers can purchase tickets by calling the Subscription Office at 312-977-1717. Individual tickets will go on sale later this year.

